SEBRING — If you’ve held on to your plastic bottles and soda cans for the last month, you can get rid of them soon.
Recycling services in the unincorporated areas of Highlands County will resume on June 29, according to a press release from the Board of County Commission.
Anyone still using their green carts as overflow for garbage will need to stop that, hose them out, and have them on the curb — filled with recyclables — before 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
Recycling has been on hold since March 25, when the county commission directed County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to suspend recycling services temporarily.
Since March, county residents have had the option to use both the blue and green bins for household garbage and place them curbside on their scheduled collection day.
Howerton, who also serves as solid waste director, said at the time that Waste Connections, the county’s contract garbage hauler, had difficulty trying to offload recyclable materials at out-of-county facilities, also due to coronavirus.
Until that were to change, Howerton said, there would be no place for the hauler to take recycled materials.
In late April, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the recycling materials plant for Waste Connection had not reopened or returned to full operations, in large part because of shutdowns under the pandemic.
In a workshop on June 2, county commissioners said no to the hauler’s request for a rate hike to help cover lost revenue from a tight, almost nonexistent market and lost loads due to contamination with household garbage.
Howerton pointed out then that contamination of recycling loads has been high — as much as 40% — despite efforts to educate the public on what can and what can’t go into a recycling bin.
He now says that the ideal is zero to 10%, but contamination needs to be at least below 20% to be feasible.
Howerton said the county was collecting approximately 400 tons of recyclables a month before the stop in services.
With the restart of services, the county will only accept aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles/jars and clean cardboard, in an effort to help reduce load contamination.
Paper items, such as paper mailers, loose paper sheets, newspaper, magazines and such will no longer be on the list of accepted recyclable items.
The county already does not recycle plastic bags of any kind. Recyclable items must be placed loose in the green cart, not bagged.
Discarded plastic bags should go in the blue cans, county officials said.
A good rule of thumb about what is recyclable or not, county officials said, is “when you know, in it goes; when in doubt, throw it out.”
Another change is service involves the Highlands County Recycling Center on Skipper Road, which will only open on Mondays, starting June 29.
Residents may still bring items to the county landfill at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For details, call 863-655-0005 or 863-402-6505, or follow Highlands County BCC on Facebook by searching for highlandsfl.gov and on Twitter @HighlandsFLBCC.