The red carpet was rolled out on Saturday evening for the recipients of the 2022 Best of Highlands Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet. The event was hosted in person by the Highlands News-Sun at Island View Restaurant & Pub for the first time since 2019. The event was held at Island View Restaurant & Pub in Sebring.

“The Highlands News-Sun was both honored and thrilled to be presenting the annual Best of Highlands Awards this past Saturday night,” Highlands News-Sun President and Publisher Tim Smolarick said. “It has been a while since we gathered and presented, and the night was beyond fantastic. As it goes, the people attending this awards banquet earned the respect from the community they serve – Highlands County selected them as their best.”

