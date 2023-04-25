The red carpet was rolled out on Saturday evening for the recipients of the 2022 Best of Highlands Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet. The event was hosted in person by the Highlands News-Sun at Island View Restaurant & Pub for the first time since 2019. The event was held at Island View Restaurant & Pub in Sebring.
“The Highlands News-Sun was both honored and thrilled to be presenting the annual Best of Highlands Awards this past Saturday night,” Highlands News-Sun President and Publisher Tim Smolarick said. “It has been a while since we gathered and presented, and the night was beyond fantastic. As it goes, the people attending this awards banquet earned the respect from the community they serve – Highlands County selected them as their best.”
Some 300 guests were dressed to the nines as they dined and waited in hopes their business’s name would be called for the coveted awards. Over 150 plaques were awarded Saturday night to individuals or businesses nominated and voted on by residents. The award categories included Eat & Drink; Shop ‘Til You Drop & Beauty; Real Estate & Home Improvement; Auto & Transportation/Recreation; Professional Services and Health Care.
Another 300 awards are yet to be distributed to the various businesses who were unable to attend Saturday night.
Highest honors were bestowed on Miller’s Central Air for earning the Highlands News-Sun Business of the Year Award for 2022. Audience participation was fun and loud, especially when everyone got up and performed “YMCA” by the Village People. This year, the Most Enthusiastic Award was presented hands down to staff at The Manor at Lake Jackson. The guests wore hats with blinking lights and played kazoos.
Smolarick acted as emcee for the evening and announced the winners. Account representatives of the newspaper presented the plaques to the winners.
The awards are a reflection of the care and level of professionalism the business people show their customers. Businesses and staff who go above and beyond for their clients reaped multiple awards. Alan Jay Automotive Network took home 12 awards alone. Turner Furniture, Parkview Pre-K & Prep Academy, TD Lawncare & Tree Service and Dawg House Pet Resort and Stone Law Group are just some examples of companies that took home multiple awards.
“We had a tremendous showing of talent Saturday night and we hope those attending had as much fun winning as we did presenting,” Smolarick said.
A magazine with photos and a list of all of the 2022 winners and finalists will be published June 3 in the Highlands News-Sun.