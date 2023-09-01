American Red Cross volunteers from the Heartland have been sent to provide disaster relief in the Big Bend region of Florida.
Tiffany Gonzalez, communication director for the South Florida Red Cross, said 19 people from all over the Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter have been sent to provide help.
They are part of a total 40 volunteers sent from the South Florida Region, so far, Gonzalez said. It’s an 18-county region with chapters serving 8 million people.
As of Wednesday, Gonzalez said, the American Red Cross was still getting Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) sent into the Big Bend region. In the interim, they were sending supplies directly with volunteers heading that way.
As of Wednesday afternoon, she said, the “ground stop” preventing vehicles from entering the area had been lifted, allowing volunteers to roll in.
The Red Cross headquarters for this Disaster Relief Operation (DRO) will run out of Tallahassee, Gonzalez said, with the lead region being the North Florida Red Cross.
Disaster assessment and relief teams will fan out into the communities to gauge the level of damage, take supplies and help to those who need it, and return with data for the supply chain.
Along with the disaster volunteers, the Red Cross also had at least two members of its national Advance Public Affairs Team (APAT) in the area to help get the word to the public about relief and supply centers.
“The team gets out quickly after a storm,” Gonzalez said.
As of Wednesday, she didn’t know the extent of the damage, but said the American Red Cross should know more once they draw up the Incident Action Plan (IAP).