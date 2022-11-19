AVON PARK – Five years ago, Avon Park head coach James Bland left Avon Park to go back to Georgia for personal reasons. When he returned three years ago, the Avon Park program had whittled away to four wrestlers.
“It was sad,” said Bland. “But the four wrestlers that were left I had coached before when they were younger. Those guys got things going, we struggled, but we kept going. Got one or two the next year and now we are close to having a full team and Avon Park has never had a full team.”
Bland stated that he had about 12 guys and a few more that will be filtering in after football.
“That will the most people I have had since I have been here,” Bland said. “Most of these guys are JV football or swim, I make all my guys do another sport, they need to, they need to stay active. I’d love to wrestle all year, but they need to do different sports also...need to be a kid and they can work different muscles.”
Bland noted that they only lost one senior from last year and proud to announce he is going to St. Thomas University.
“He came from Sebring and brought a lot of leadership with him.”
This year Bland stated that he has two solid seniors, maybe a third, a couple of juniors and a set of sophomores and freshmen. With that group he is looking to having a good year.
“If you want to be good at wrestling you have to put the time in and knock off all the silliness, get your mind right,” Bland said. “Finding those individuals that can make those decisions on their own without anyone looking; having that integrity, you will struggle without it, with it you will prosper.
“We are pretty set in the lighter weights until we start getting heavy. For some reason we always struggle to find those heavier weights.”
Bland did note that he has noticed that the NFL has been showing clips of players when they used to wrestle.
“It is starting to change some minds,” Bland said. “we have a couple of football players considering coming out. Come out, get in shape and be an animal.”
When asked why it has been difficult to get or keep wrestling coaches in Highlands County, Bland felt it is hard for people to adjust their schedule to meet the needs of the team, especially if you don’t work in the school system. You have to make time, as most Saturdays are spent at wrestling tournaments.
In a moment of levity, Bland joked that every year he gets one or two that come out and say this is not the ring they were looking for and there is always a parent who is hesitant because of what they see on TV.
“I have to tell them we don’t do that here,” he said.
In all seriousness, Bland stated what he wanted to accomplish is keep the numbers up and try to send as many kids as he can to college.
“Go see and explore the world,” he said. “The world is bigger than Avon Park or Highlands County.”