HAINES CITY — A change in venue, a change in start time and some questions answered as the Avon Park Red Devils beat the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks 17-0 in a shortened game stopped in the third quarter due to weather.
“We got a win,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “But we have some things we need to clean up, we had a good effort out here tonight.
“First half we came out a little flat, which I was not happy with, but we were able to overcome that. We scored on our first drive, then we ran into a couple of drives that we were not getting it done up front, missing blocks and runners missing holes, things like that, otherwise I am proud of the guys tonight.”
As stated, Avon Park scored on their first drive of the game on a 20-yard run by Courtney Watson with Chase Bandazian kicking the extra point to give the Red Devils a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Avon Park scored 10 points in the second quarter, with the first six coming on a two-yard run by Nick Rowe. Rowe’s touchdown was setup by a 25-yard pass from Garrett to Jamrion Davis.
As the play developed, it looked as though Garrett was going to throw to Davis on a quick pass to the left. The Seahawk defense bit enough to allow David to run a post pattern as Garrett shifted to his left and threw a sidearm to Davis in stride to get to the Seahawk 2-yard line. From there, Rowe powered his way in for the touchdown.
“We opened up a little bit passing-wise,” added Albritton “Myhale Garrett completed passes, defensively we looked good with the exception of a couple breakdowns.”
Avon Park tightened up on their special teams as Bandazian converted two extra-points and added a 31-yard field goal as the Red Devils tooks a 17-0 lead into the half.
The second half had the Red Devil defense creating a turnover when a hit the Seahawk quarterback, causing the ball to pop out and it was recovered by Will Maloy at midfield.
Runs by Garrett and Rowe put the Red Devils on the 15 yard line when officials stopped the game due to lightning, then the game was conceded by the Seahawks a few minutes later, just moments before the heavy downpour of rain hit the area.
Albritton indicated that Garrett is going to be the quarterback moving forward for the Red Devils.
“We may do a little rotation, but Garrett is going to be the guy, it will help us with continuity and help solidify the offense.”
Garrett completed 6 of 9 passes for 120 yards and one interception. Four of those passes were caught by Davis for 71 yards.
Avon Park travels to Lake Region next Friday to play the Lake Region Thunder. The Thunder are 1-0, with a 20-19 win over Lake Placid last week.