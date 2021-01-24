AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team extended their winning streak to six games on Friday night, also their Senior Night, with a 54-46 win over the Sebring Blue Streaks to improve to 12-3 for the season. With the loss, the Blue Streaks fell below the .500 mark at 6-7.
Avon Park also completed the series sweep of the Blue Streaks, though this game was much more competitive than the 73-39 Red Devil win earlier in the season, even with Avon Park taking a sizable lead by halftime.
With the exception of a couple of first half runs by the Red Devils, Sebring played nearly even as they employed some of the same tactics that Avon Park uses in a pressure defense, create turnovers and convert to fast break points and limit their own turnovers.
Avon Park tried to set the tone earlier as Kenaya Littles opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, but scoring became scarce after that as the Red Devils only managed to take a 7-2 lead four-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Sebring rallied with six straight points to take an 8-7 lead before Littles and DeShayla Hawthorne each hit from beyond the arc to start a 10-point run for the Red Devils, giving them an 17-8 lead and AP would lead 17-9 at the end of the first.
Shamari Jones tried to jump start the Sebring offense in the second quarter with a 3-pointer, Avon Park quickly answered back as Zoe Wortinger bookended a pair of 3s around baskets by Jayma Houston and Hawthorne as the Red extended their lead to 15, 27-12.
Wortinger scored six more points in the quarter as the Red Devils opened their lead to 18, 35-17, before going into the half leading 35-19.
Unlike the first game between these two teams, Sebring came out battling, chipping away at the Red Devil lead, reducing it to 10 on a 3-pointer by Trinity Rohrer, 39-29. Another 3 by Jones kept the Blue Streaks in the hunt , trailing 11 after three quarters, 45-34.
Another 3 by Jones with five minutes left in the game slashed the Red Devil lead to eight at 49-41, which was matched with a 3-pointer by Littles to make the score 52-41 with 4:22 left in the game.
Sebring held Avon Park to just two points for the remaining of the game, but could only score five themselves going 5 for 8 at the free throw line as Avon Park held on to the 54-46 win.
Jones led the Blue Streaks with a game-high 19 points, Keely Jones scored 8 with Beniah Bikar and Jiyanna Walker each scoring 7.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with 14 points, Littles posted 13 and Hawthorne scored 10.
Sebring will finish their season on the road next week, traveling to Clewiston on Monday and Auburndale on Thursday.
Avon Park played George Jenkins on Saturday, travel to Lake Wales on Tuesday before finishing up the regular season at home against Bartow on Friday.