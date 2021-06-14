AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devil Ozone All-Star baseball team advanced in the District 8 Tournament Dixie Youth Tournament with a 12-2 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Saturday at the Martin Durham Sports Complex in Avon Park.
The loss eliminated Lake Placid from the Ozone Tournament.
After holding Lake Placid scoreless in the first inning, Avon Park took an early lead in the bottom of the first with four runs.
Noah Peavy led off the inning with a walk and later scored the first run of the game on a one-out double into right centerfield by Parker Pritchett to give Avon Park a 1-0 lead.
Pritchett advanced to third on a single by Cameron Fuse into left field and both scored on a single, also into left field, by Jaden Cruz to propel Avon Park to a 3-0 lead.
Logan Talley capped off the scoring in the first inning for Avon Park with a two-out single into right field to drive in Cruz to give Avon Park a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Avon Park added five more runs in the second inning, scoring four of them with two outs.
Michael Owens reached on a one-out single and Peavy reached courtesy of a walk. Owens scored on a groundball to second base by Cooper Bryant that gave Avon Park a 5-0 lead.
Pritchett followed with a single into left to drive in his second run of the game as Peavy crossed home plate to put Avon Park 6-0.
Pritchett did not stay on the base pads long as Fuse crushed a two-run homer over the centerfield fence as the Avon Park lead swelled to 8-0. Avon Park finished the inning with a 9-0 lead after Muhammad Hudson forced in Cruz on a bases loaded walk.
Avon Park continued to hold Lake Placid scoreless after three at bats while scoring three more in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a run-producing double by Bryant to drove in Peavy and a single by Huntley Price into centerfield that drove in Cruz as Avon Park expanded their lead to 12-0 after three innings.
Lake Placid attempted to stay alive with the 10-run rule and were able to load the bases with two outs before Gavin Kennedy singled to drive in two runs to make the score 12-2.
Lake Placid’s goal to extend the game any further fell short as Avon Park struck out the next batter to end the game with a 12-2 win after four innings, advancing Avon Park into Sunday play against Okeechobee and eliminated Lake Placid from the tournament.