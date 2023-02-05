LAKE PLACID — For the first time since 2020, the Red Devils didn’t take home the district trophy.
Avon Park girls basketball (14-6) lost 63-42 to Booker High School (19-7) in the Class 4A-District 11 tournament championship Friday night. It snapped a streak of three consecutive titles for the Red Devils.
“I think we just started out flat,” Head Coach Sydney Stein said. “And then I think once momentum just picked up and obviously, Booker is quicker, faster, executes a lot better, gets the X’s and O’s down, we just kind of got exposed.”
Booker grabbed a 10-4 lead in the first quarter. In fact, a jumper to push the lead to 12-4 forced Avon Park to use a full timeout to regroup. It ended up outscoring Booker 4-2 but the Tornadoes responded with a 6-0 run.
Then Zoe Wortinger got going. She zoomed down the court off a rebound and nailed a jumper in the lane. After a Booker miss, she drew a shooting foul and sank a pair of free throws. Sydnee Scully then forced a miss, Wortinger worked against the full court defense from Booker, took a screen from Tytianna Allen and swished a stepback three ball. Avon Park was within three at 18-15 thanks to a 7-0 run from its star player.
Unfortunately Avon Park couldn’t cut it closer or grab a tie before the clock ran out in the first. Although, another Red Devil three ball (this time from Allen) in the second made it 20-18.
But Avon Park had trouble scoring over their next eight possessions while the Tornadoes built a 34-18 advantage.
And that creates trouble for a team like Avon Park that is more offensively inclined than defensively.
“I think offense drives our defense, which should be the other way around…” Stein said. “But I think when we’re not hitting shots, we get kind of heady and think otherwise and then it reflects on defense.”
The trouble with defending Booker came from how well the Tornadoes executed. Passes were on-time and crisp while off-ball players would cut from all directions.
Avon Park had trouble anticipating these cutters or redirecting them when they cut across their face. It was even harder seeing as they had to stay in a zone the whole time.
A free throw make on the backend of two from Wortinger finally got them back on the board with 2:25 left in the half. That started what ended up as a 9-4 run to go into halftime down 38-27.
And the Red Devils came out quick in the third with two buckets to draw within seven points. Stein felt good they could cut the lead down early.
Unfortunately, it wouldn’t get any closer.
Of the next 13 half court possessions, only one ended in success. It was a pair of technical foul free throws from Scully to remake it a seven-point game after a Booker basket.
But after those, the Red Devils turned the ball over three straight times with Booker scoring twice off them. The Tornadoes pestered the Red Devils all night with their defense that gave as much room to breathe as a broom closet. If passes weren’t on-target and deliberate, they were in danger of being picked off.
Scoring droughts set the Red Devils back at multiple junctures. Stein mentioned how Booker’s full court defense was unlike what Avon Park was used to facing and it gave the team some issues.
Stein felt the offense was too stagnant especially when the ball was in Wortinger’s hands. That’s been an issue at times for the Red Devils. They rely on her a lot and when things aren’t going for her it gets difficult if the Red Devils aren’t executing their sets.
Eventually, Booker took a 49-33 lead into the fourth that would help them cruise into a district title as Avon Park could only get as close as 11 points away in the final eight minutes.
It ended what was a frustrating night for the Red Devils. One that saw all of their weaknesses exposed. It’s important to Stein to get her team to get more focused and locked in because there’s still a chance they’ll keep playing.
Avon Park is a team that fights and puts in a lot of effort to make up for its mistakes. It can do well if all the players are locked in. They just need to fix the defense because the offense will come.
With no automatic bid via a district championship, Avon Park will be at the mercy of the FHSAA’s final power rankings as one of the region’s four highest-ranked non-district winners. As of this article’s writing the most recent rankings published were on Jan. 23. Those sat the Red Devils at fifth among teams in the region.
However, teams like Booker and Academy of the Holy Names — No. 1 and 2 in those rankings — won their respective districts. Meaning as long as they stay up there and no teams jump the Red Devils in the final rankings released Sunday afternoon, they will move on to the regional bracket.
“I think we have a good chance,” Stein said. “We just (have) to stick together.”