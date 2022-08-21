AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils opened their 2022-23 football season Friday night against the Poinciana Eagles at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park. Amidst the threat of storms and a lightning delay before the first half, the Red Devils were unable to hold on to a slight lead going into the fourth quarter in a 28-16 loss to start the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, highlighted by an interception by Avon Park’s KJ Massey on a pass by attempt by Poinciana’s De’kwan Bradley, things picked-up in the second quarter.

