AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils opened their 2022-23 football season Friday night against the Poinciana Eagles at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park. Amidst the threat of storms and a lightning delay before the first half, the Red Devils were unable to hold on to a slight lead going into the fourth quarter in a 28-16 loss to start the season.
After a scoreless first quarter, highlighted by an interception by Avon Park’s KJ Massey on a pass by attempt by Poinciana’s De’kwan Bradley, things picked-up in the second quarter.
A Poinciana drive stalled at the Avon Park 24 yard line after the Red Devils forced a turnover on downs. The Eagles got the ball back on the next play when Perry Garrett intercepted a Red Devil pass and returned it to Avon Park’s 18-yard line.
The Eagles scored on the next play when Bradley connected with Donald Cummings on the left side for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give Poinciana a 7-0 lead.
That lead was short lived as Avon Park started their next drive on their own 31. That drive lasted one play as Nick Rowe shot the gap on the right hand side and outran the Eagle defenders for a 69-yard touchdown run. Rowe also converted the 2-point run as the Red Devils held their first lead of the game at 8-7 with 8:02 left in the first half.
The two teams traded turnovers as a spectacular diving interception by Avon Park’s Jerdarion Hilton was negated three plays later when the Red Devils lost a fumble on a muffed snap. The difference being that Poinciana converted theirs into a touchdown with 2:56 left in the second quarter on a 16-yard run to give the Eagles a 14-8 lead.
With lightning striking around the stadium, a weather delay came with 1:09 left and play resumed about an hour later, as the first half ended with Poinciana leading 14-8.
The third quarter was dominated by Avon Park, after stopping a Poinciana drive on a turnover deep in their own territory, Avon Park drove the ball down the field, using the rest of the third quarter as Rowe capped off the drive on a 6-yard run for a touchdown to give the Red Devils a 16-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Turnovers became the Achilles heel for Avon Park in the fourth quarter as an interception led to an Eagle touchdown with 7:41 left in the game to give Poinciana a 22-16 lead. The ensuing kickoff was muffed by Avon Park and recovered by Poinciana on Avon Park’s 37.
The Eagles ran nearly five minutes off the clock to score on a 2-yard run to increase their lead to 28-16 with 2:39 remaining.
Avon Park tried to score quickly, reaching the Eagles 16 before turning the ball over on downs with 19 seconds left and dropping their first game of the season 28-16.
Nick Rowe finished the game with 131 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns and Jerdarion Hilto rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries.
Avon Park will travel to play the Melbourne Central Catholic Hustlers next Friday.
Sebring 48, Palmetto Ridge 6The Sebring Blue Streaks had no trouble with Palmetto Ridge in their final tune-up before the regular season, cruising to a 48-6 victory, but Coach LaVaar Scott said the scoreboard was more impressive than the product on the field, at least in the early going.
“I don’t have to worry about my players getting complacent because they know we didn’t play very good in the first half,” Scott said.
Scott said his team did some good things, but there is plenty of work to do to get his team where he feels they should be.
“The defense played well, which has been our M.O. lately,” he said. “The offense takes a little more time.”
The Blue Streaks led 28-6 after three quarters and were able to get a running clock with 7:25 remaining in the game.
Sebring hosts IMG Academy White on Thursday at Firemen’s Field.
Evangelical Christian 35, Lake Placid 12
Evangelical Christian scored 27 first-half points on its way to a 35-12 victory over Lake Placid in a preseason game Friday that the Green Dragon coaching staff hopes gets a few of the first-game kinks out of the way.
“It’s a great learning experience for us and our team,” said first-year head coach Brandon Ludwig. “It’s the first time the coaching staff was together, we have a lot of new players coming in, they’re stepping in, and we’ve got a very young team. We can learn, get better and fix our mistakes.”
Coach Ludwig said there were some definite positives to take away from the game...the sideline atmosphere was great, the quarterback snaps were good and the defense really settled down in the second half, holding the Sentinels to eight points.
“We had a lot of cramps going on, so it gave opportunities for kids to step in and they did a good job filling their role,” Coach Ludwig said. “When injuries happen you got to step in and fill your role so I felt like we did a good job.”
Amani “Money” Allen scored for the Green Dragons.
The Green Dragons travel to Zephyrhills Christian Academy on Friday and the team will work on fixing the little things you tend to see at the beginning of the season.
“We’ll work on the little things, doing the right thing and making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Coach Ludwig said. “We had a couple of plays where people weren’t lining up right. Those are things we can fix and it’s a brand new week to start off and finish things off.”