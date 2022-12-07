AVON PARK — Free throws and resiliency were a key for the Red Devils Monday night.
Avon Park varsity girls basketball (4-1) eked out a 47-45 win over the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks (3-1). A big-time surge in the second half lifted the Red Devils to a rebound win after losing to George Jenkins Saturday.
Head Coach Sydney Stein said postgame the Red Devils didn’t come out with much energy early on. And it showed as they faced a 12-7 disadvantage after the first quarter.
Jaelyn Bell got the Red Devils two points on a pair of free throws early in the second quarter. After numerous missed shots and turnovers, Bell put points on the board again for her team. Skyler Navarro launched a 3 that glanced off the rim and into the corner. Sydnee Scully grabbed the loose ball. Following a few dribbles, she dished inside to Bell.
Bell moved into the lane for a turnaround shot. The ball ricocheted off the backboard and into the net for the Red Devils’ first made field goal of the second quarter with 4:11 left in the half.
However the Seahawks picked up a bucket on the other end and the lead was 18-11. Avon Park couldn’t respond due to a turnover. The only other points of the quarter for Avon Park was a Bell free throw and mid-range jumper from Tytianna Allen. Meanwhile, Jordan Christian started expanding the lead again.
Eventually a free throw made at the end of the half created a 23-14 Seahawk advantage.
“I think we were just so lackadaisical and passive that we were just depending on one person to execute,” Stein said. “And then whenever that one person missed shots, we weren’t rebounding.”
Stein told her team at halftime they have the talent and skills to play with Jordan Christian and win this game. They just had to come out with better energy.
It wasn’t smooth sailing to start the second half. Jordan Christian out-scored the Red Devils 13-7 over the first six minutes of the third quarter. Trailing 36-21 with a little over two minutes left, Avon Park dug into the deficit a little. An 8-2 run, highlighted by a Zoe Wortinger 3 ball, made the score more manageable heading to the final eight minutes.
Enter Scully. The senior gave her team great energy to start the fourth with two rebounds and two buckets in the first minute.
“Sydnee has definitely been a big presence for us in the middle,” Stein said. “I hope it stays that way because Sydnee has enough talent and she’s strong enough that she can get in there and get us what we need done.”
The lead was 38-33. But critical Red Devil unsuccessful possessions turned into makes for the Seahawks for a 42-33 lead.
Wortinger made it 42-35 with a pair of free throws. After a Seahawk miss, Wortinger was fouled again. Two more from the charity stripe cut it to 42-37. Jordan Christian couldn’t get another to fall. Wortinger grabbed the defensive rebound and shot the ball down to a sprinting Scully, who hit a lay-up. The lead was 42-39.
But a Jordan Christian 3 pushed the lead to 45-39. Little did they know that’d be the last Seahawk points for the rest of the game. Avon Park responded with a 2-pointer then nabbed the rebound on the ensuing Jordan Christian miss.
Scully weaved through the court. Her lay-up attempt was blocked but she recovered to make a pass out to Navarro who launched a 3. She missed but Wortinger fought tooth and nail for the putback. After that fell short, she got the board again and was fouled on the putback attempt this time.
Her two free throws made it 45-43. Avon Park had several chances after that to tie the game but it didn’t happen until Wortinger hit another pair of free throws. Stein called timeout following a defensive rebound.
The ball was inbounded to Wortinger to restart play. Handling the rock at the top, she examined the court as players cut and moved. Scully then came up to set a screen. Wortinger took it and knifed into the lane. She was fouled going up for a runner.
Two makes later and Avon Park had the lead at 47-45. She made 10 of her 11 free throws for the game in the fourth quarter. It was the result of Stein emphasizing to her players that they needed to get to the foul line. Scoring without the clock running is key to comebacks.
After that, a failed half-court heave by Jordan Christian sealed the exciting comeback victory. Wortinger led all scorers with 18 points thanks to her free throw prowess. Meanwhile, Scully posted her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Red Devil defense was pivotal to the comeback as well with 12 steals on the night. Allen paced that category with six.
Stein hopes that defense could hold up against Discovery High School and its five-guard lineup on the road Tuesday. It’ll be the first of three straight road games for Avon Park.