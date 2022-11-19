AVON PARK — The Avon Park boys soccer team continues to build and get better each year under head coach Joshua Virkler. Over the the past four years the Red Devils have put together a record of 18-32-8, scoring 100 goals and giving up 150.
At first glance, those numbers do not seem impressive, unless you consider the eight seasons before Virkler became head coach. During that time, Avon Park went 4-111-3, scoring 66 goals and giving up 685. In the 2017-2018 season, Avon Park was defeated by the mercy rule eight times. Since 2018, the Red Devils have only been mercy-ruled twice and for the first time mercy-ruled two opponents last season.
“I think over the years we have developed a soccer culture,” said Virkler. “Over the years we always have a couple of good players, a couple good athletes, but we finally have gotten to the point that we have two teams with a group of guys that play year-round. They really love the sport and they are all in for that game only, it makes a difference.
“I think we have gotten to the point that we have a full program of those guys that are soccer players.”
Virkler noted how important it was to have a JV program for the past three years and that they have been improving at both levels and getting better quality soccer players.
With former player Damian Felix, who played for three years under Virkler now the JV coach, he is in line with what is expected and helps bring continuity for those players transitioning from JV to varsity.
“I am really proud of him,” said Virkler. “He is a fine young man and seeing him go through the program and now take over the younger guys, that is really neat.”
“We have felt for the past two years that we can play with anybody,” added Virkler. “We know playing certain teams that they are going to score a couple of goals, but we never have gone into a game thinking we don’t have a chance.”
The goal for Avon Park is to finish with their first winning record and get deeper into the playoffs.