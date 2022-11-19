SNS-athapboyssoccer111922a.jpg

Avon Park Boys Soccer head coach Joshua Virkler speaking to the players at the end of practice.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK — The Avon Park boys soccer team continues to build and get better each year under head coach Joshua Virkler. Over the the past four years the Red Devils have put together a record of 18-32-8, scoring 100 goals and giving up 150.

At first glance, those numbers do not seem impressive, unless you consider the eight seasons before Virkler became head coach. During that time, Avon Park went 4-111-3, scoring 66 goals and giving up 685. In the 2017-2018 season, Avon Park was defeated by the mercy rule eight times. Since 2018, the Red Devils have only been mercy-ruled twice and for the first time mercy-ruled two opponents last season.

