SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team rallied back from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to tie the Sebring Blue Streaks 2-2 on Friday night at Fireman’s Field in Sebring to move their record to 2-3-2 on the season. The Blue Streaks record is 1-4-2.
“I am proud of our guys tonight” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “They did not fall apart when they fell behind and kept charging forward. To come back like that with a tie on someone else’s field shows that they are starting to mature as a team.”
For the most part in the first half, it was fairly even with a slight advantage to Sebring as they controlled the ball more on the Avon Park side of the field and attempted several more shots than the Red Devils.
The first of those attempts by the Blue Streaks came at the 12-minute mark with a shot by William Marshall went wide left. A minute later, a 30-yard shot by Trevor Cooke went wide right. Toyan Dufus shot high over the goal at the 22-minute mark and a cross-center pass by Alan Arceo was shanked by the midfielder for another missed opportunity at the 23-minute mark.
At 25 minutes, Avon Park got their first attempt in with Chase Bandazian shot high and at 28 minutes, a 30-yard attempt by Kaleb Ramos was blocked by Sebring’s Gavin Glisson.
At 29 minutes, Sebring broke the scoreless game taking advantage of an error. The Avon Park goalkeeper lost control of the ball in blocking a shot and Alan Arceo made the 10-yard shot to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
Despite heavy pressure by the Red Devil offense and a couple of shot attempts, Sebring held on to the 1-0 halftime lead.
The Blue Streaks increased their lead early in the second half at the 5-minute mark when Arceo broke through the middle of the Avon Park defense and kicked his second goal of the game from 15 yards out into the left side of the goal.
Avon Park caught a break 12 minutes in the second half off a corner kick, the ball went off the side of Avon Park’s Federico Ramirez-Marcelo, off a Sebring player towards the goal. Despite the diving attempt by the Sebring goalkeeper who hit the ball out near the goal line, the refs called the ball breaking the line and a goal for the Red Devils to make the score 2-1.
Avon Park, with momentum on their side amped up the pressure that finally paid off with three minutes left in the game as Bryan Sanchez-Guzman made a 15-yard shot to tie the game at 2, which would also be the final score.
The tie stopped a four game skid for the Blue Streaks, who will be on the road both games next week, Monday at Moore Haven and Friday at Lake Placid.
The Red Devils will travel to Lake Region on Monday and host Mulberry on Friday.