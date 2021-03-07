AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team stopped a two-game losing skid with a decisive 10-0 win over the DeSoto Bulldogs on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park. The win comes on the heels of a 16-1 loss to Sebring the night before and improves their season record to 6-2.
“It is a good rebound,” said Avon Park Head Coach Kyle Jackson. “I told them before the game that if they throw strikes and play defense, we are hard to beat. Don’t make errors, no mental mistakes and don’t give up unearned runs and we should always be there.
“They came in tonight locked in and did a good job to get out of the funk they have been for the past few games.”
Defensively, Avon Park looked like the Red Devils of norm, as Garrick Rowe took the mound as the starting pitcher. Rowe pitched five innings, giving up no runs on one hit, striking out five and only walking one batter and did not hit any batters and the defense committed no errors.
Offensively, it took a few innings for the Red Devils to get on track as they were held hitless over the first three innings by DeSoto’s Lane Fullerton.
The flood gates on base hits opened up for Avon Park in the bottom of the fourth with seven hits and three errors that accounted for eight runs.
Rowe started the inning with a single into left field and later stole second base. Josh Regino followed with a groundball to short, on the throw to first, Rowe tried to advance to third. The throw from first to third went over the third baseman’s head, allowing Rowe to score the first run of the game, putting Avon Park up 1-0.
A single by Ty Martz into center and a double by Mason Price into left put runners in scoring position. Dillon Jackson doubled into left to drive in Martz and Price as Avon Park took a 3-0 lead.
Infield singles to short by Jalan Gordon and Sam Ferguson loaded the bases with one out. Stanley Holdman increased the Red Devils lead to 5-0 with a single that drove in Jackson and Gordon with Ferguson advancing to third and Holdman to second on the throw to home.
With two out after a flyout to left field, Avon Park scored three runs on two potential inning ending groundballs, one to second and one to third as they ended the inning with an 8-0 lead.
Avon Park put an end to the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two more runs on four hits to win the game 10-0.
Jackson started the string of four consecutive hits with a one out single into right center, followed by a double by Gordon into the left-centerfield gap.
Ferguson singled into left to drive in Jackson and Gordon was thrown out at the plate with Ferguson advancing to second on the throw as Red Devils took a 9-0 lead.
On the play Gordon was thrown out of the game for running into the catcher, in which Kyle Jackson argued for several minutes and Jackson noted that they plan to appeal the call next week.
When play finally resumed, Holdman quickly brought it to an end with a double to drive home Ferguson to end the game on the ten run rule.
Ferguson led the Red Devils with three hits while Jackson, Gordon and Holdman each hit two. Holdman also drove in three runs and Jackson batted in a pair.
Avon Park will be on the road both games next week, Tuesday in Fort Meade and Thursday in Frostproof.