AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team rolled to their fifth straight win with a 47-27 victory over the Bartow Yellowjackets (7-10) to improve to 15-2 on the season.
For the first quarter and midway through the second quarter, the Red Devils and the Yellowjackets played a defensive and physical game that had the multiple lead changes.
Bartow took the lead first on a 3-pointer by Camdyn Bullard and a free throw by Sandra Nwachukwu for a 4-0 lead.
Avon Park went on an 8-2 run on baskets by Jatayvia Jackson, Zoe Wortinger and Jamya Houston, along with a pair of free throws by Houston to take their first lead of the game 8-6.
The lead changed twice more in the first quarter as Bartow moved ahead 9-8 and Avon Park finished the first quarter scoring the last four points to take a 12-9 lead.
The Red Devils expanded their to six, 16-10, to start the second quarter on baskets by Jiyana Walker and Jackson before the Yellowjackets went on a seven-point run to retake the lead 17-16 with 5:12 left in the first half.
And just as soon as the game started to get good with fans on both sides getting into the action, it quickly turned into a one-sided affair as Tori Hester popped one in from beyond the arc to put Avon Park back in front 19-17 and spark a 14-point run for the Red Devils that gave Avon Park a 30-17 halftime advantage.
The Red Devils extended that run to 21 straight points by scoring the first seven to start the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Walker and steals by Wortinger and Walker that resulted in easy fast-break layups as the Red Devil lead swelled to 20 points, 37-17.
Both defenses continued to play relentlessly for the rest of the game with each team scoring 10 points each as the Red Devils cruised to a 47-27 win.
Camdyn Bullard led the Yellowjackets with a game-high 16 points, scoring 13 in the first half.
Wortinger and Walker each scored 11 points for Avon Park and Jamya Houston added eight in the victory.
Avon Park is home today and Friday, playing the DeSoto Bulldogs today at 7 p.m. and Senior Night is Friday against the Sebring Blue Streaks at 7:30 p.m.