AVON PARK — It has been an exciting week for the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball program. Starting with a record of 8-4, the Red Devils posted three straight wins to improve to 11-4.
They started the week beating Lake Wales for the second time this season on Tuesday 65-58. Avon Park then avenged an earlier loss in the season by beating the DeSoto Bulldogs at home on Thursday 55-45. They topped it off on Friday with an one-sided 68-10 win over Frostproof.
Thursday was an added special night for the Red Devils as they honored team captain and senior Zoe Wortinger for reaching the 1,000-point milestone in her high school playing career.
“It was very exciting” said Wortinger. “It is a big milestone to me.”
Wortinger is the leader is every offensive and defensive category for the Red Devils and relishes being a leader of the team. She stated that she wanted the girls to see what high level basketball looked like and believes that will carry that tradition in the future.
With the three-game win streak and winning four of their last five (the one loss was by forfeit), Avon Park Head Coach Sydney Stein believes they are starting to gel.
“I still like to get Zoe off ball and give her more opportunity, we are starting to find more chances and more chances near goal.”
Stein also noted that when the defense is more aggressive early, it sets the tone for the team.
“Defense is stressed, we have a tendency to get lackadaisical, sometimes we get intimidated by a team that may be better,” Stein said.
“It helps us set the momentum and not come out slow,” added Stein. “That is what happened to us on Tuesday, we started out slow and came out the second half better. When we get that momentum going right away, we look better and play better throughout the game.”
Wortinger scored 24 points on Friday night against Frostproof and Tytianna Allen added 21 in their win against over Frostproof.
Avon Park plays again on Thursday on Senior Night against Sebring with a 7:30 p.m. start time.