AVON PARK — It has been an exciting week for the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball program. Starting with a record of 8-4, the Red Devils posted three straight wins to improve to 11-4.

They started the week beating Lake Wales for the second time this season on Tuesday 65-58. Avon Park then avenged an earlier loss in the season by beating the DeSoto Bulldogs at home on Thursday 55-45. They topped it off on Friday with an one-sided 68-10 win over Frostproof.

