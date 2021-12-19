AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season with a 60-12 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-11) at Avon Park on Friday night.
As the records indicated, score-wise this was a fairly easy game for the Red Devils as they utilized their experience and speed to overwhelm a feisty Green Dragons team that fought to the very end.
The Red Devils fired on all cylinders early as Zoe Wortinger, Jiyana Walker and Tori Hester each hit 3-pointers as Avon Park quickly took a 9-0 lead. That was followed with baskets by Jatayvia Jackson, Jamya Houston and Hester to give the Red Devils a 15-0 lead.
Lake Placid’s Briaynna Deveaux temporarily stopped the Red Devils run with a short jumper for two before Avon Park finished the first quarter on a nine-point run, five by Houston, to take a 24-2 lead.
Lake Placid slowed the Avon Park offense down for a moment to start the second quarter as Adriana Fernandez and Chrisma Scott both made baskets to make the score 24-6.
Avon Park answered with a 13 point run in which six different players scored to increase their lead to 31, 37-6. Avon Park went into the half with a 41-8 lead.
With a 33 point lead to start the second half, Avon Park needed just one basket to initiate the running clock and Houston wasted no time in achieving that goal with a basket to give the Red Devils a 35 point, 43-8 lead, now with a running clock.
Lake Placid, trailing 47-9 towards the end of the third quarter, got a boost from Antranique Felton near the buzzer with a three point base line jumper that made the score 47-12 to start the fourth quarter.
Avon Park finished the game outscoring the Green Dragons 13-0 in the final period to win the game 60-12.
Scott led the Green Dragons with four points.
Wortinger scored a game high 16 points with Houston reaching double digits at 11 points.
Both Avon Park and Lake Placid have home games on Tuesday as the Green Dragons host the Clewiston Tiger with a 7 pm start time and the Red Devils face the Okeechobee Brahmans with a 6pm start time.