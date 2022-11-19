AVON PARK — The Avon Park boys basketball team will have a new head coach this year as Tony Cohen Jr. will take control of a program that has now went through three straight losing seasons, going 21-44 in that time frame. Avon Park only had one losing season the previous seven, going 91-57.
“First thing I want to do is give this program a new enthusiasm,” said Cohen. “There has not been a real enthusiasm to play basketball for awhile now, looking to bring back that old Avon Park mentality; confidence, physical and disciplined.”
Cohen also noted that they may have only one senior, so while they are looking for guys to play aggressive, they will be young and at times immature, but if they can establish a good defense, they can build on that.
“I want the guys to play good defense,” said Cohen. “Defense is going to be the nucleus of our program, if we play good defense, play at a high tempo and use the speed we have, we will be in a lot of games.”
Cohen said the players need to enjoy themselves on the court.
“What I come with is a lot of my own experience and want show the guys how fun it is to play basketball,” he said.
Cohen said he felt the kids got to school all day, then come to practice and treat it as another class. He wants the kids to feel they are building for the future, setting the foundation now for those that come after them.
One of the things that he believes will add some excitement to the program is having Sebring back on the schedule and restarting the county rivalry that seems to bring out the best in both schools.
“We have worked hard to bring in a good class of guys,” said Cohen. “Many of those out here now I have coached before, so they know what I expect, the one man team is not here anymore, so we have to play together. We don’t have a flat out scorer, but if we play together, we will have a good team.”