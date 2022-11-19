SNS-athapboyshoops111922a.jpg

Avon Park Head Coach Tony Cohen Jr. watches his players during passing and layup drills.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

AVON PARK — The Avon Park boys basketball team will have a new head coach this year as Tony Cohen Jr. will take control of a program that has now went through three straight losing seasons, going 21-44 in that time frame. Avon Park only had one losing season the previous seven, going 91-57.

“First thing I want to do is give this program a new enthusiasm,” said Cohen. “There has not been a real enthusiasm to play basketball for awhile now, looking to bring back that old Avon Park mentality; confidence, physical and disciplined.”

Recommended for you