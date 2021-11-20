SEBRING — The tradition of the red kettles and the bell ringers representing The Salvation Army will continue this Christmas season with a different way to give. If someone shows up to donate and doesn’t have any cash, no problem. The Salvation Army will be accepting donations electronically.
In the lower right corner of the sign attached to the kettle stand is a barcode. Scan the phone to the barcode and the donation can be made through PayPal, an online payments system.
Donations can be made at several locations in Highlands County from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24: in Sebring at both the north and south entrances of Walmart and at Lakeshore Mall, Bealls and the Food Court area will have people participating in the fundraising campaign.
The other places include the Winn-Dixie stores on the north and south sides of the city, both Publix stores as well as the two Walgreens stores.
There will be kettle workers in Avon Park at Winn-Dixie, Walgreens and both the north and south entrances of Walmart.
In Lake Placid, Publix and Walgreens on Interlake Boulevard will be participating.
People can give from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at those locations.
Those who want to volunteer will have to give the organization their name, address and telephone number. Children under 18 can participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.
People who are looking for a part-time temporary job can apply to become a kettle worker. It pays $10 an hour.
Those who are interested in the part-time job will need to fill out an application. Applications are available at The Salvation Army, which is located at 3135 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
Sandy Meeks, social services worker for The Salvation Army, said they are looking for as many people as possible. She added that 16 people had signed up as of Nov. 11.
Meeks can be reached at 385-7548.