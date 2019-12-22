AVON PARK – Roger Wayne Reed, 70, of 2508 El Dorado Rd., in Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on the afternoon of Dec. 13. He was charged with sex offender violation of failing to comply with registration laws and sex offender violation, fail to register as required, according to the HCSO arrest report.
Reed is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail. Reed’s original conviction involved two counts of criminal sexual conduct (incest habitual offender, 2nd offense) in Michigan in 1999. Reed has been found guilty before of failing comply with registration in June 2019 and has an open court case for September 2019.
The Reed has filled 30 registration papers out for the FDLE times from Oct. 29, 2015 to Nov. 11, 2019. He was aware of the process of registration.
The September arrest was due to Reed not registering his wife’s Honda Element within 48 hours of obtaining or getting rid of a vehicle.
The deputy arrived at Reed’s home on Dec. 13 and found the Honda in front of the home again, even though Reed went to HCSO in person and told them his wife no longer owned it or had at the residence.
Reed’s bond was revoked under Park V. State from the June arrest. His first appearance was on Dec. 14. Reed pleaded not guilty to the newest charges on Dec. 19. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 27.