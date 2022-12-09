ORLANDO — At the age of 75 years young, Judith Reed is inspiring people from around the world. Judith and her husband David are the oldest couple to compete in powerlifting competitions and have set many world records during their journey.

Five years ago, at the age of 70, Judith began lifting weights when she was in the early stages of osteopenia. Her doctor suggested weight-bearing exercises instead of medications. David and Judith started a routine at the Y.M.C.A. and Anytime Fitness of Avon Park. They train four days a week and enter various competitions.

Recommended for you