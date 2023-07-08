Reese: 5 years for manslaughter of a child

Bryan Marquis Reese stands before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Thursday. His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, is at his left.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Bryan Marquis Reese will spend at least five years in Florida state prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter of a child Thursday.

Once his prison term ends, Reese is to serve 15 years of standard drug and alcohol probation – with early termination possible after nine years. He will be ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families classes.

