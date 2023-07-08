Reese: 5 years for manslaughter of a child

Bryan Marquis Reese will spend at least five years in Florida state prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter of a child Thursday.
Once his prison term ends, Reese is to serve 15 years of standard drug and alcohol probation – with early termination possible after nine years. He will be ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families classes.
Though those are the punishments announced at his Thursday plea hearing, a presentence investigation (PSI) has yet to be completed. The judge will finalize the sentence in August once the PSI is finished.
The change of plea brings to a close the sad story of a man who became intoxicated with alcohol and drugs while a baby died in his home, according to Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo.
“The defendant was responsible for the care of a child that ended up dying,” Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden during Reese’s plea hearing Thursday. “Through that night, he was under the influence of alcohol and under the influence of drugs.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives who arrested Reese say he woke up at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, to find that his baby had died, possibly in the morning after the mother left for work.
After waking up, he walked past two children playing in the living room, then down the hall to the bathroom. As he walked down the hall, Reese, then 22, paused long enough to look into the room where his baby daughter had been sleeping in a crib. When he checked on her, he discovered that the child had died, detectives said.
As Castillo reviewed the investigation for Cowden, he said the medical examiner was unsure whether the child died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) but an inmate who served with Reese told investigators that Reese told him he put a sock in the child’s mouth.
“It was the eventual testimony of (the informant), cooperating with the state, that allowed Dr. (Stephen J.) Nelson to say it was homicide and not sudden infant death syndrome,” Castillo said.
The baby’s mother and grandmother had accepted the sentence for Reese, noting that he had expressed remorse about the child’s death.
Reese, who admitted to drinking a quarter bottle of whiskey and seven beers the night before, remembered feeding the baby a bottle the previous day but had not checked on the child when the mother left for work that same morning. He remembered the mother saying goodbye, but continued sleeping into the early afternoon.
The mother told detectives that she was worried about his drinking and sleeping so late in the day. The mother told officers that she checked on the baby before she left for work that morning. The child squeezed her hand and seemed OK.
Detectives who entered the home described a home that was, in their words, unfit for habitation. They found dirty dishes in the sink, overflowing trash, used formula bottles, insects, bugs, and filthy conditions overall in the home.