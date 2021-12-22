AVON PARK — Bryan Marquis Reese, 22, of Avon Park, was arrested Monday evening by deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing two counts of felony neglecting a child without great bodily harm and aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Bryan is being held in jail with a $300,000 bond.
The HCSO arrest report stated detectives arrived at an apartment at about 1:30 p.m. where Reese lived in Avon Park. There were four children living in the one-bedroom apartment with Reese and the mother of the children. Reese is the father of two of the four children – a 1-year-old and a four-month-old.
Reese called 911 for help when he saw the baby “gray and blue” and unresponsive laying in the crib.
Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said Reese called in the death of his four-month-old. Upon arrival, the deputy found the deceased baby in a “pack & play style play pen.”
The report states Reese found the baby. The report also states Reese was unemployed and supposed to be the caregiver for the children while their mother is at work. The mother stated the baby was alive when she left for work at 7:30 a.m. Reese said “he really did not remember her leaving for work” but he remembered her kissing him goodbye. He was the only adult in the house with a 1-year-old, 4-year-old and the four-month-old. One child was already in school.
The children slept in the one bedroom with the oldest on a bunk bed and the baby in the “crib.” The adults slept on a mattress in the living room, according to reports.
Reese told the deputies when he woke up, “both of the children” were awake and playing, but he said they didn’t have many toys. Reese admitted he wasn’t paying too much attention but none of the children “woke him up today.”
Reese said he normally gets up at 6 or 7 a.m. to feed the baby but since the baby didn’t cry, he thought someone else had given him a bottle.
The mother told the detectives the kids all went to bed about 11:30 p.m. the previous night and she got up for work at 7:30 a.m. When she left she said the baby was awake.
The mother told the deputies she works five days a week and does shift work. She stated Reese normally wakes up at 10 a.m. and sometimes does not respond to her phone calls or texts and she has to call Reese’s sister to “check on things.” The mother said they fought sometimes because she was afraid of Reese not waking up for the baby. She said he often slept late but fed the baby multiple bottles a day. When she left Monday morning, she told Reese she was leaving and he acknowledged her but didn’t really wake up, according to reports.
According to the mother, who indicated Reese had been drinking the night before, he drinks a lot and it is hard to tell “how drunk he is.”
The report states Reese called to tell her what was happening and was “freaking out” and stating people were going to get him. Via a social media platform, Reese responded to messages at 9 a.m. and about noon. He called at 1:33 p.m. to tell her about the baby.
A search warrant revealed a home with roaches, filth and “disarray.” The kitchen sink was full of dirty dishes, food was on the floor, “numerous” empty beer cans topped off a full garbage can, and pans of grease sat on the oven. Knives were within reach of children as well as glass smoking pipes. The bedroom had filthy mattresses. The bunk bed was falling apart and was a hazard to the child who would sleep in it, according to the report. Cockroaches were crawling on the beds, which were “filthy.”
The baby was in the Pack ‘n Play and the detective noted the baby had “dirt around his neck and chest” and appeared he not been bathed “in sometime.” The playpen was very dirty and the deputy noted “numerous bottles” with old formula in them.
The deputy wrote the house was “extremely unsafe” for the kids and it was “extremely dirty.”
The children were removed from the apartment for their safety and turned over to Florida Department of Children and Families. Dressel said there was no visible trauma to the baby.
“There will have to have an autopsy to determine the true cause of death of the infant,” he said. “All the elements of child neglect were there from the conditions of the home.”