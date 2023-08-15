Reese sentence confirmed: 5 years in prison

A circuit court judge finalized Bryan Marquis Reese’s five-year sentence for aggravated manslaughter of a child Monday.
Reese, who pleaded no contest to the charge in July, will also serve 15 years of probation, submit himself to warrantless searches and seizures, and was ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families classes.
Reese is to serve 15 years of standard drug and alcohol probation – with early termination possible after nine years.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden formalized Reese’s sentence after receiving his presentence investigation that outlined any previous conditions and other aspects of his past.
Reese’s guilty plea brings to a close the sad story of a man who became intoxicated with alcohol and drugs while a baby died in his home, according to Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo. “The defendant was responsible for the care of a child that ended up dying,” Castillo told Cowden during Reese’s July plea hearing. “Through that night, he was under the influence of alcohol and under the influence of drugs.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives who arrested Reese say he woke up at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, to find that his baby had died, possibly in the morning after the mother left for work.
As Castillo reviewed the investigation for Cowden, he said the medical examiner was unsure whether the child died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) but an inmate who served with Reese told investigators that Reese told him he put a sock in the child’s mouth.
“It was the eventual testimony of (the informant), cooperating with the state, that allowed Dr. (Stephen J.) Nelson to say it was homicide and not sudden infant death syndrome,” Castillo said.