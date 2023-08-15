Reese sentence confirmed: 5 years in prison

Judge Angela Cowden formally sentenced Bryan Marquis Reese to five years in state prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A circuit court judge finalized Bryan Marquis Reese’s five-year sentence for aggravated manslaughter of a child Monday.

Reese, who pleaded no contest to the charge in July, will also serve 15 years of probation, submit himself to warrantless searches and seizures, and was ordered to take parenting classes and Administration for Children and Families classes.

