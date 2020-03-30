This Wednesday, April 1, will officially mark one year since the first column I wrote. While it was just a guest column titled “Why isn’t Sebring growing?,” it led me to the blessing that having my own weekly column is. Over the course of that year, I have been able to write about many topics, such as President Trump, gun violence, the current global pandemic, and my personal favorite, the local government.
Many times, I enjoy rereading the very first column pieces and thinking about all the different ways that particular sentences could have been improved. While I most definitely have grown as a writer, I can proudly say that I have also grown immensely as a person.
This column piece has taught me to respectfully defend my opinions, even if the other side throws insults, and I have been blessed with meeting many new people inside of our local government. I have even been able to meet many readers of my column, whose interactions with me gave me a sense of purpose in my writing.
While the first year was full of many great things, I am looking forward to my next year of writing for the Highlands News-Sun. As the upcoming year is an election year, there will most definitely not be a shortage of topics to write about. For example, we have a massive four Highlands County Board of County Commission seats up for grabs at the polls this fall. Commissioners (Jim) Brooks, (Ron) Handley, and (Greg) Harris are at the end of their terms and Commissioner (Don) Elwell is leaving his seat in order to run for Clerk of Courts. The field of candidates is definitely stacked with many different people with different viewpoints, so it will be interesting to see how the elections play out.
As many of my readers from the past year may know, I believe that these local elections play a larger role in our day-to-day lives than many of us may not acknowledge. Therefore, I will be sure to write pieces over the course of the election cycle.
Along with this, we are also witnessing a crucial moment in the course of our president’s first term. President Trump and the nation are facing an enormous challenge, in which every one of their decisions will have an impact on this pandemic. It will be an interesting topic to commentate on and to see how the president’s actions will influence his success in his bid for re-election.
So, yes, I am fully prepared to dedicate the next year of my life to writing this column. As long as my superiors give me the green light on my column, I will happily continue to write.
I want to finish today’s column by giving a big thank you to all of my readers. Whether you have religiously read my columns from the first piece, you occasionally flip to the viewpoints section to read what I have to say, or even if this is the first time you have read my writing, I sincerely thank you. Without a reader, there is no writing, meaning I would have stayed the same shy teenage boy I was a year ago. Another round of thank you goes to my editors and all of my superiors. Without their faith, I would have never been offered this column. With one year down and an amazing support system, we shall see what the rest of my tenure at the Highlands News-Sun has in store for me.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.