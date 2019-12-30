Tomorrow will mark the final day of arguably one of the most influential decades this country has ever seen. In Washington, we saw the rise of unprecedented partisanship that is causing a gridlock in Congress and we elected the first president to not have held any previous military or government positions. We also witnessed President Trump become only the third president to be impeached in the history of the United States.
Overseas, we saw the defeat of two threatening extremist groups and we saw relations with North Korea deteriorate but ultimately improve.
In the mainland United States, we faced an abnormal amount of natural disasters. California lost millions of acres of land to wildfire, Texas faced the wrath of Hurricane Harvey, and Superstorm Sandy damaged many parts of the Northeast.
Even in Highlands County, we had a monumental decade. Several figures among the communities had great achievements, from making it to The Voice and just recently, getting accepted to Columbia University. The Panther Parkway was recently inaugurated and will provide easier road travel to countless people. Plenty of new businesses opened up and Nucor Steel Mill selected our county to provide hundreds of new jobs.
Despite there being many good times throughout the past decade, we also had our fair share of bad times. Highlands County was the second most affected by Hurricane Irma and recovering from it took a considerable amount of time. Many people had to pay thousands in repairs for their homes, businesses lost enormous amounts of money, and we faced days without power. Highlands County also lost many good people to gun violence, including Deputy William Gentry and five women in the SunTrust Bank shooting.
While these events are undoubtedly tragic, the silver lining in all of this is the way our county reacted to everything. After Hurricane Irma, our county banded together to help those most affected. Groups of people donated food to those without any, despite there being a short supply. Money was donated to those who lost their homes and everything was done to ensure that our elderly population did not have to risk injury to clean up debris. Even after the tragedies of Deputy Gentry and the SunTrust Bank shooting, our community stepped up in a way that only a small county is able to do. The families of each victim were cared for and our county made sure the memories of the fallen would live on.
With this, not knowing what the next decade contains for this county is a little less scary. It could bring so many things that could destroy any other county, but I have hope for Highlands County. Seeing the community and its unity truly amazes me. It makes me proud to call myself a Highlands County resident.
We may have our fair share of faults, but our family-like interactions is something that puts this county over our larger and more populous counterparts.
So, to whatever the next decade has in store for us, I know we are more than ready for it.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.