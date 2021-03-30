This Thursday, April 1st, marks two years since I began writing at the Highlands News-Sun. A teenage boy wanting to write for the Highlands News-Sun was not meant to be an April Fool’s Day joke, but rather a way for me to actively get involved in the community. I had seen some questionable decisions made locally and not much for Highlands County to benefit from. On top of that, I had grown tired of hearing the dissatisfaction amongst the community when it came to their local government. Realizing this lack of a public voice, I wrote my first column piece titled “Why isn’t Sebring growing?” and soon after became the teen columnist for this great publication.
After my second year of writing, I can continue to state that this job only continues to be the greatest decision I have ever made. This past year was full of amazing experiences, especially due to the fact that it was an election year. Not only was I able to commentate on the candidates and elections, but I was able to actively become involved in the election process. I was able to meet a large amount of candidates and interact with them on a personal basis.
In July, I was blessed with serving as the moderator for a candidate forum involving several candidates for the Board of County Commission. It was a great experience, not only because of my role, but because I knew that the forum would be a great help for voters. These offices are often decided under the radar and this candidate forum helped voters make educated choices on the ballot.
Contributing to the uniqueness of my second year was the global challenges that our county and nation was facing. A global pandemic, a new administration, and a new set of local government officials all led to interesting topics to write about. With each column piece, I have the sole intention of making my readers think about their own opinions, whether they agree or disagree. Even if someone disagreed with what I wrote, they are then forced to reinforce their ideas with evidence and convince themselves why they hold that opinion.
However, the greatest thing about this past year at the News-Sun has to be my readers. I cannot call myself a writer without having readers who read my work. When I first began writing, I never would have thought that I would have attracted such a strong following. One of the greatest feelings in the world is opening a letter from a reader and knowing that there is an appreciation for what I am doing. Arguably the best present I ever received was a labeled brick from the now-demolished Nan-Ces-O-Wee building, sent by a reader who I was never able to thank.
I especially appreciate those readers who, even though we have contrasting beliefs, are able to put their beliefs aside to listen to mine. At the root of everyone’s beliefs is the common desire to see the best for the community and for their country. Recognizing this is the first step to having a civilized and respectful dialogue about issues in our community. Thankfully I still have another year left of high school before going off to college, meaning I am still willing and able to continue my work here at the Highlands News-Sun. I am nothing short of excited to see what is in store for this next year.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.