Reflections on Silver Lake presented the American Legion Post 69, Avon Park, with check for $4422 for the Highland County ‘Vet Relief’ group.
Reflections residents contributed money through weekly Bingo “50 /50” drawings and from the kitchen sales during Bingo.
The ‘Vet Relief’ helps local veterans in need with a ‘hand-up’ not a hand-out, helping them pay rent, insurance, utility bills, etc. Money is also used for the K9 Line, which provides tailored Service Dogs trained to meet the need of veterans.
The Vets Expo will be held Jan. 6 and 7th 2023, with the Mobile Vietnam Wall arriving around 12:30 on the 6. The Main event will be on the Jan 7.