Reflections on Silver Lake presented additional donation checks to its 2021 local charities, Peace River Center- Victim Services, Samaritans Touch and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Recipients each received checks for $625. Reflections summer residents contributed $1,875 through weekly “Share the Wealth” drawings throughout the summer. This past year, Reflections residents raised over $6,800 for these charities. A big thanks to all the residents who made the donations to these worthwhile charities possible during this challenging year.
Those accepting the donations on behalf of the charities were Shawn Beumel (Big Brothers Big Sisters), and Bill Stephenson (Samaritans Touch) with Carol Loos, Reflections Share the Wealth chairman. Not pictured: Peace River Center.