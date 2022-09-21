Yoga pose

Mary Loe demonstrates Modified Warrior Pose using 2-pound weights.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

A yoga practice is about focusing on what you can do, and making body movements flow with ease. I often hear the words: “I can’t……,” a habitual response when people struggle to break through limiting physical habit patterns of movement to become more flexible. The “I can’t” phrase is usually associated with an awareness of physical discomfort or pain which warns the body to stop doing whatever is a source of discomfort.

A question to consider, in consultation with a physician, is the source of the pain. Does pain arise from physical movement when the mind instructs the body to alter a habitual habit pattern? These are thoughts to consider when practicing yoga. Any new posture that requires movement in a different, less restrictive way, may create discomfort. However, yoga teaches body moves to improve health and fitness which may mean altering negative physical habit patterns that over time and physical repetition, been ingrained in the mind as normal.

