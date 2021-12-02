SEBRING — If you live in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and haven’t registered your home for the holiday lights display contest, today’s your day to do it.
Make sure you fill out an application for the 2021 Sun ‘N Lake ‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Light Challenge.
All residents and businesses in the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District are not only eligible, but are encouraged to compete in the contest. You’ll have two weeks from today to finish your display in time for the panel of judges review, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
As with contests from the past, decorations must be visible from the roadway and lit up by 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Each registered and participating residence or business will receive a yard sign to let people know they have joined the competition. Also, registration includes inclusion on an online map people can download to scout out the houses and tour them at night.
Each house can participate in the “Voters Choice” via the District’s Facebook page. Contestants should get a picture at night and submit it to be posted online starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, one day before in-person judging. The display with the most “likes” will win the Voter’s Choice prize.
Formal judging will rate each display for overall first impression, the “wow” factor, completeness, originality/creativity and the festive/holiday theme. For Voter’s Choice, you have to have a good photo.
First place is a $100 gift card to Publix Supermarket. Second place is a $50 gift card to Publix. Third is a $25 Publix card, and the Voter’s Choice also gets a $25 Publix card.
Anyone seeking further details may call 863-382-2196 and ask for Kelly Banks or email kbanks@snldistrict.org.