SEBRING — If you haven’t registered to vote, today is the day, or rather, the deadline.
While 21 states allow same-day voter registration, Florida is not one of them. If you are not yet registered to vote in Florida because you just moved to the state, will turn 18 before Nov. 8 or who haven’t previously voted in Florida for any other reason, this is your chance to vote.
Common Cause Florida, a grassroots organization that works to promote and encourage open, honest and accountable government, has joined supervisors of elections to remind voters that this gubernatorial election will be more complicated for Florida voters.
Catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, just a few weeks before early voting starts on Oct. 29, has come just after two years of significant changes in elections laws that, Common Cause Florida warns, may make voting more difficult for some citizens, as it is.
This year is when Florida’s governor is decided, along with certain seats in the U.S. Congress.
“We know Floridians have been through a lot over the past two weeks, and we need to ensure that every eligible voter is able to have their voice heard at the ballot box this year,” said Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida’s program director.
Fortunately for Highlands County residents, there doesn’t seem to be any issues, said Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy. Normally, she said, Monday would have been the last day to register, but since Monday was Columbus Day, it was pushed forward to today.
“Anybody new can register in the office until 5 p.m.,” Healy said.
That’s 580 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, upstairs in Suite A201. You can also register online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, the voter registration website. You can also find the link at VoteHighlands.com, the supervisor’s website.
Healy said the verification process utilizes identification records from both the Social Security Administration and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Within 24 hours, she said, if all the information is correct, new voters can be verified.
Those already registered to vote in Florida, especially those displaced by Ian, have no deadline to update their address, Common Cause Florida states. They can do that at any early voting station or even an Election Day polling place. They can also have their local supervisor of elections office send them a vote-by-mail ballot to where they are staying now.
However, if they want a vote-by-mail ballot, they need to request that by Oct. 29, Healy said, which is 10 days before the election.
Nine days before the election is the last day her staff will mail out a mail-in ballot. Healy said they need to send it back within a week before the election to ensure it arrives in the mail on time, or they can bring it directly to the office in person.
Important dates in this election cycle include:
- From now until Oct. 29, voters can request vote-by-mail ballots through their county supervisor of elections offices.
- Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 is early voting.
- Nov. 8, Election Day, is the final day to vote in Florida’s general election.
Highlands County’s supervisor of elections office encourages people to educate themselves on the candidates and the issues by reading the newspaper, surfing the internet, watching the candidates debate each other, listening to the radio and/or attending campaign events where you may meet the candidates in person and ask them direct questions.