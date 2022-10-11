Register To Vote Florida
COURTESY GRAPHIC/REGISTERTOVOTEFLORIDA.GOV

SEBRING — If you haven’t registered to vote, today is the day, or rather, the deadline.

While 21 states allow same-day voter registration, Florida is not one of them. If you are not yet registered to vote in Florida because you just moved to the state, will turn 18 before Nov. 8 or who haven’t previously voted in Florida for any other reason, this is your chance to vote.

