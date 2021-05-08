In my opinion, I believe part of society’s problem in regards to lack of ability to fill job vacancies is attributed to more than simple stimulus and unemployment checks. Granted, they are a huge cause but not alone.
No, I believe the increasing desire for folks to become famous on TikTok, YouTube, or whatever social media platform you want, has added to the dramatic decrease in the workforce. Some think they will become rich and famous if they can just get those Likes and Subscriptions. They forget the country requires a foundation of what some would refer to as unskilled workers. That is no slight or disrespect to those who work food or hospitality, it is hard work, but not designed to be a lifetime career.
The idea that working a fast food job as you become a skilled laborer or obtain a degree in your desired field of profession, has diminished in this “instantaneous-me-me-me” society. They see parents who have worked a lifetime to achieve their success and they want it, rather, demand it now! They see no need to work for what they want when the idea of “Free everything” is pedaled by politicians.
I pray I am wrong, but future generations are facing a pandemic of epic proportions. It is not a virus, but laziness and lack of ambition. Will this country be able to still raise leaders able to capture the hearts and minds of those still willing to work hard to keep America American? Or, will America become a sub-country to the highest bidder willing to control the masses with checks and empty promises?
The lack of understanding simple economics has become a major issue as well. This has been covered ad nauseum, but deserves mentioning again. Raising minimum wage is not the answer to a better life. Quite the contrary. Raising minimum wage will be the biggest job and economy killer this generation has seen.
Time to wake up and get back to work. Reignite your dreams for a better future earned by your own hands. Stop being owned by a check earned by folks actually getting up and going to work. Stop living in the shadows expecting the sun to shine on you. Stop trying to be famous by being what you think others want you to be or thinking you are entertaining. The only people you are truly entertaining are those who hold your puppet strings.
Time to get back to work and help your community ... your country ... your future ... our future generations.
James Fansler is a Lake Placid resident, a contributing columnist of the Highlands News-Sun and chief of the Lake Placid Police Department. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.