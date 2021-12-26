While our sunny state lacks the blowing snows and evergreens of more northern regions, we do have our own holiday flora dotting the natural lands around us. As I hiked recently, I saw several of our “Christmastime” beauties.
Within the blinding white sands of the Florida scrubs, one could imagine the surface under their feet as slippery snow rather than the parched white substrate of this dry community. Our native greenery does offer a scent of pine if you’re hiking nearby sand pines in the uplands or the comforting aroma of fir if you’re traversing a boardwalk through a cypress swamp.
Woodland areas offer a chance to see dahoon holly sporting clusters of bright red berries. Smooth, oval leaves lack the “toothed” or spined appearance of our scrub or American hollies, but they are within the same family. Look for them along wet edges of upland streams or nestled in low pine or swampy regions. Able to grow to heights of 40 feet or more, this tree has male and female flowers on separate plants so both male and female trees must be present for pollination to result in the production of brilliant red berries in fall and winter. Wildlife relies on these as an excellent food source so keep an eye out for birds when you see one loaded with fruit.
Reindeer mosses dot the landscape in our dry forest areas, appearing like grayish scrubby sponges. If we’ve had a brief rain from a passing cold front they will collapse under your fingers like a latex sponge, but if it has been dry, they will be solid and even brittle to the touch. One of the nine species found in Florida, our “powderpuff lichen” variety of reindeer moss is kin to those in its genus which grow in the arctic tundra providing food for reindeer during the frozen winter months.
A kiss is just a kiss but a kiss under the mistletoe is a holiday tradition and also a peculiar conglomeration of folklore. Would it surprise you to know mistletoe is a parasitic plant that invades the branches or trunks of hardwood trees? In its early stages, it begins growth on its host by burrowing a root into the growing layers of the tree and siphoning off nutrients as it grows. It too sports berries but they will be white or yellowish in color. If you opt to snag a piece for your décor, you will find the branchlets brittle and should note the berries are poisonous. Perhaps it would be better to give your sweetie a peck under a pinecone and leave the toxic plants outdoors.