SEBRING — One month away from the official start of what is predicted as a busy hurricane season, Highlands County needs a new emergency manager.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss turned in her resignation on April 22, in which she stated that she intended to stay until May 6, and offered to work with Emergency Management staff to ensure a smooth transition for all projects.
However, her resignation was accepted immediately, making her last day April 22.
“Emergency Management has been not only my career, but my passion,” Reiss told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday. “I am grateful for my time here in Highlands County and for all the amazing people I have got to meet and work with over the years.”
With emergency management still in her blood, she also had a message for everyone heading into this summer.
“As we approach hurricane season I hope that everyone is taking steps toward being prepared,” Reiss said. “This creates a more prepared, safer and resilient community and that starts with each and every citizen.”
Reiss was first hired by the county on Sept. 21, 2015, and was promoted from emergency management specialist to emergency manager in March 2018.
Scott Canaday was “Public Safety Director” at the time, overseeing Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Services. By May 2018, however, he was made a fire services supervisor under Fire Services Manager Tim Eures, who retired last month.
Also in 2018, the county combined fire and emergency medical services into one agency — Highlands County Fire Rescue — with its own funding source. Administration hired Marc Bashoor as public safety director and as the chief of the new department.
Reiss remained as emergency manager. In addition to helping the county prepare for hurricanes each year, she gave regular updates to the county commission about COVID-19 infections, deaths, bed counts and both testing and vaccination efforts throughout the pandemic.
Reiss received the first ever Chairman’s Award from the Board of County Commissioners in June last year, as thanks for her tireless efforts during the pandemic, which at almost two years, was the longest active disaster on record for Highlands County Emergency Management.
After Bashoor retired last year, he was succeeded by E. Laney Stearns as public safety director and chief of HCFR. County officials said he will oversee Highlands County Emergency Management with assistance from Deputy Chief Mark Ellis, who has experience in emergency management and was hired April 26 as HCFR Chief of Operations.