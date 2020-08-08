I keep repeating various versions of the following, but let’s face it, almost any way you look at it, 2020 appears to be a train wreck.
Worldwide pandemic? Check. Economic troubles? Got it. Civil unrest? Yup. Oh yeah, we also have a national presidential election coming up that has people acting so hostile to each other the Hatfields and McCoys seem like bosom buddies in comparison.
Look at any fellow American (I started to type “touch another person” but yeah, touching is currently a no-no) and you’ll see someone who is operating under a certain level of stress. You, the kind reader perusing this column, are operating under some stress. We all are.
In fact, I recently described my state of mind as “tired, frustrated and overwhelmed.” I doubt I’m the only person in this country who is processing those feelings. Some admittedly cope better than others, but all of us are testing our coping mechanisms now.
And the solutions seem beyond our individual reach. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have a cure for COVID-19 in my back pocket. I can’t, on my own, fix the economy. As much as I’d like to, I can’t make everyone get along with each other. The issues that divide us have deep roots and aren’t going to be solved by a pithy column.
However, this is not a column of despair. Yes, things are bad. There are things going on beyond our control. But there is one thing we can control. We can control ourselves.
Let’s admit once and for all that we’re operating under less than optimal conditions. And that many if not most of these conditions are beyond our control. We have to take a deep breath and acknowledge that this is a fact.
Then we must look at ourselves. What can we do? We can influence our outlook and our expectations. Doing those two things may well help us handle things for the rest of the year.
What should our outlook be? As a Christian, of course, I look at the fact that God is still in control, even if things seem insane. Maybe you don’t believe that right now. I can’t make you believe it. But at least believe that whatever is going on, we can get through it.
Assuming you believe that Someone is running things and can get us through these troubled times, what can we do while we go through them?
I had big things planned for 2020. I had a business plan laid out for writing and publishing. This was going to be a productive year.
I just tossed my paper copy of my plan into the trash. Don’t worry, I still have a copy of it on my laptop’s hard drive. But it is going to be massively revised. I’m going to redo my expectations of myself for 2020, more in line with what I can hope to accomplish for the next few months, given how things are going.
Look at your own expectations. And rejoice in the small victories you gain right now. Your great accomplishments today might have been unloading the dishwasher and wearing actual clothes. Go you!
Or maybe you got through a rough day at work where people were rude to you and you didn’t respond in kind. Believe me, these days that’s a victory to celebrate. Have a piece of chocolate – you deserve it!
Find the small victories. Celebrate them. These days, that just might make the difference between a good and a bad day.
For example, I wrote today. For the 37th day in a row, I made words. That’s my small victory today. What’s yours?