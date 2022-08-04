SEBRING – A psychiatrist has evaluated Calvin Dion Watson to determine whether Watson is competent to stand trial on a violation of probation charge.
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker will discuss the evaluation and the next steps for Watson during a review hearing today before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
Watson, who was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 21 years in 2000, was released on probation last year and has failed to follow several probation requirements, according to prosecutors.
According to the court records, Watson:
- Is in arrears for $2,090.40 in fines. He failed to pay the state $30 per month toward cost of supervision
- Changed his residence without permission
- Failed to get a lawful job
- Failed to complete a veterans affairs evaluation
- Failed to answer all questions posed to him by his probation officer
- Failed to pay for drug testing fees
An arrest warrant for his arrest was filed on April 7.
Depending on what the psychiatric evaluation says tosday, Estrada will order Watson to be involuntarily committed or will determine he is competent to proceed to the next step of his violation of probation hearing.
Watson, 60, is listed as homeless on the April 13 booking sheet.