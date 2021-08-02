SEBRING — County officials have the go-ahead to put forth a plan to spend its allotted $10.3 million this year and $10.3 million next year under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
One advantage ARPA will give local governments time and a better chance to form a strategy on how to best help their community, said Highlands County Legislative Affairs/Grants Coordinator Liz Barber when commissioners approved the plan at their last meeting. By contrast, Barber said, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was designed to get money out into the community as quickly as possible.
“We’re trying to take it slow with a calculated plan,” Barber said.
Essentially, commissioners approved the same plan that was presented to them, with the addition of $40,000 to Development Services to do retail market analysis and a small business relief program. It increases the original $5.87 million plan for direct response to the pandemic public health emergency to $5.91 million.
Barber said the county has a consultant to look over the plan and the long list of “asks” to take to that consultant to see which items could get federal approval and which might not. In total, Barber said, the county has $11 million more in the plan than its allocations.
Part of that is $2.76 million under “Revenue Recovery,” which County Administrator Randy Vosburg said was meant to help recapture lost revenue from 2020.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if unused funds in one category could go into another. Barber said the plan is not a “specific plan,” and commissioners could change as much as they see fit.
Vosburg said there wasn’t much in the plan that the county didn’t need to get, however.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp asked if the plan wasn’t, essentially, a “wish list.” Vosburg said yes, to which Rapp suggested that the county look at expanding some items — such as $62,648 to extend the roof of the Health Department over a testing and vaccination drive-through — to cover the standing plan to put a new roof on that building.
Rapp said she was glad to see a retail marketing survey and assistance, then asked about a request for $87,500 for library upgrade and outreach. Barber said libraries now need mobile options, to adapt to changes in the way people are using libraries, post-COVID.
Tuck then asked about a $1 million allocation in both the first and second phases of the plan, to convert the Emergency Operations Center from septic to sewer service. Barber said that would help the EOC expansion, a $1.5 million allocation in the first phase and $3 million in the second. The building, now more than 20 years old, no longer has enough room inside to house nor enough septic tank capacity to handle an extended disaster activation with a full complement of emergency management staff.
“It seems like a lot of money for me,” Tuck said.
Vosburg said the county and city of Sebring would have to cooperate to extend the lines and increase capacity at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Right now, there are not lines from U.S. 27 that the EOC could use to hookup, he said.
Tuck also eyed the county’s plan to assign $3 million toward improving local broadband internet connections, suggesting that state grants might help supplement that, and she suggested the county look at using some of the ARPA funds to buy ambulances, if possible. Vosburg said county administration would explore those options. Barber said the county also would look at grants, as much as possible.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kazubowski recommended that his $2.5 million allocations, in phases 1 and 2, note that they would pay for “county technology,” since his office’s servers not only supply data management for the courts and public records, but also for other constitutional officers, the EOC and all other county departments.
Only the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office maintains servers not handled by the Clerk’s Office.
Vosburg said he hopes by the second meeting in August or the first in September to have recommendations on what the county can actually do with its allocations.