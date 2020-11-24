Included among his usual deluge of tweets related to the election, President Donald Trump dropped a simple but potentially important nugget of truth last week:
“Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!”
It didn’t get a ton of attention from the president’s most ardent supporters, nor was it widely amplified by his loudest critics. The continued attention on his false claims of voting fraud and his insistence that he won the 2020 election drowned that out for another day.
But if some of the president’s more moderate supporters and critics are looking for a potential off-ramp to the lunacy of the past three weeks, a ramp that would lead this country to a badly needed boost, this is the best opportunity we’ve seen so far.
COVID-19 is out of control in almost every state, and even in most counties, in this country. We are on the verge of widespread breakdown in our health care system if some strong efforts to curtail the spread of the disease are not established.
But to do many of those things, we also need financial and logistical support from the federal government. And it can’t wait until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.
Somewhere in his head, Donald Trump gets that. He put it in writing for the whole world to see. Perhaps he can see a lame-duck relief bill as a way to undo some of the heavy damage his election rhetoric is doing to this nation.
But to get him to that point requires vocal support from others in Congress, especially Republican members who can get through to him because they have stood by him through his lowest moments in office.
We understand some will read this and scoff. Perhaps we’re the ones being delusional here. But at this point, with COVID-19 daily records being set and the specter of thousands of daily deaths in a few weeks in sight, we need to try everything in order to get an immediate and concrete bipartisan relief package done.
An editorial from the Auburn Citizen, New York.