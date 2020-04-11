Almost daily there is a write-in which declares that religion is the key to getting through rough times as we now experience. COVID is an opportunity for armchair preachers to get on their sanctimonious high horses and expound that this disease is somehow the will of some mythical being and how we should bow in homage to seek relief. Oh, let’s not.
Realistically, disease is actually an instrument used by Evolution to determine the true survivors. Thin out the herd, if you please.
Maybe I just don’t see religion as anything more than a crutch or even a weapon to batter the flock into submission. It’s an old fable that keeps on giving. Call me a realist.
Reading a Bible isn’t going to make this plague leave any quicker and I don’t have much use for a deity that plays such cruel tricks. Nevertheless, the gullible will continue to buy into cult propaganda while others will see it for what it is — a convenience that’s mobilized by the self-serving to control the masses.
Horace Markley
Sebring