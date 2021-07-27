A court ruling this month took University of Iowa administrators to task for repeatedly violating Christians’ First Amendment rights. The decision has rightly been celebrated for articulating the egregiousness of officials’ choices that singled out Christian student groups and denied them official recognition.
The discrimination was not isolated. InterVarsity, the victor in the most recent ruling, lost its status despite a judge having told UI in an earlier case that it improperly denied members of Business Leaders in Christ their rights to speech and free association. Administrators, bafflingly, interpreted that loss to mean they should closely examine whether the rules of religious groups (and almost no other types of groups) conflicted with UI’s human rights policy and send packing those it found wanting, including InterVarsity.
“The university has a compelling interest in preventing discrimination,” Judge Jonathan Kobes wrote for a unanimous 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel July 16. “But it served that compelling interest by picking and choosing what kind of discrimination was okay. Basically, some RSOs (Registered Student Organizations) at the University of Iowa may discriminate in selecting their leaders and members, but others, mostly religious, may not.”
The outcomes of these cases are themselves an important vindication of religious freedom. But one principle laid out by two 8th Circuit panels could be just as significant: Judges should not let off the hook public servants who obviously and cavalierly mistreat people.
Throughout the nation, blatant abuses of power go unpunished when bad actors are deemed to be protected from individual liability by qualified immunity.
That doctrine recognizes — often reasonably — that public officials with duties as diverse as university presidents and prison guards have to make judgment calls in complex circumstances where the legally correct outcome might not be obvious. Qualified immunity prevents lawsuits against many public employees from proceeding — even if victims’ rights were indisputably violated — unless courts determine that, before the violation, it had already been “clearly established” that the manner in which they harmed victims was illegal.
Criticism of qualified immunity has grown in recent years, particularly in the context of law enforcement, where officers who use excessive force or abuse inmates end up beyond the reach of justice. That’s partly because judges have been encouraged to construe “clearly established” to require earlier court cases with nearly identical underlying facts. Last year, an appellate judge’s ruling opened by ticking off 19 tragic outcomes for Black Americans — before granting qualified immunity to an officer who illegally searched another Black man, because none of the earlier circumstances precisely lined up with his.
Iowa legislators, contending it should be painstakingly difficult to hold police officers accountable for abuses, added explicit qualified immunity protections to state law this spring.
In the UI cases, District Judge Stephanie Rose decided that officials who stripped Business Leaders in Christ’s status erred but were nonetheless protected from individual liability. Months later, after InterVarsity and other groups were similarly targeted, Rose decided those doing the targeting had no excuse and could eventually be forced to compensate victims out of their own pockets.
Rose’s distinctions made sense given the deference demanded by qualified immunity precedents. But the Court of Appeals judges should be applauded for putting a foot down, denying qualified immunity in both cases and saying administrators should have known better from the start: “If the law was clearly established when the University discriminated against BLinC, it was clearly established when they did the same thing to InterVarsity,” Kobes wrote.
First of all, As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has noted, while there is logic in granting leeway to police’s split-second decisions in dangerous circumstances, it makes little sense to extend the same grace to the drawn-out deliberations of college leaders.
And secondly, victims of breathtaking misconduct should not have to cross their fingers to hope that someone, somewhere, already suffered in the same way as them so that qualified immunity won’t slam shut the courthouse door.
Plaintiffs chose not to pursue individual damages in the first UI case; further proceedings will determine how much Melissa Shivers, William R. Nelson and Andrew Kutcher owe in the InterVarsity debacle.
Far more important than the amounts is turning the tide against immunity for reckless actions that take away Americans’ rights.
An editorial from the Des Moines Register, Iowa.