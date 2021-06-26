Religious institutions should step up
Since God gave both men and women the responsibility of adding more potentially healthy human beings on this Earth, it becomes the responsibility of our religious institutions to educate both men and women about sex. Our religious institutions should also strongly encourage both men and women to develop adequate self control to not engage in activity which could terminate the life of a potentially healthy human being within nine month of its conception.
No love could exist in an activity which terminates the life of a potentially healthy human being.
Abortion is impossible when conception does not occur.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring