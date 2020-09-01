Two weeks after Highlands County schools reopen their doors for in-person learning, Florida’s statistics related to the pandemic have remained largely positive. Our positivity rate is continuously declining and the total amount of deaths has seen a slower increase than it was in July and early August.
So, is this entire pandemic over? The short and simple answer: no. As badly as all of us want to get back to normal and stop having to wear masks to do our everyday activities, the virus is still among us. It is still sending people to the hospital, it is still being detected in thousands of Floridians, and in the most tragic instances, it is still taking countless lives everyday. Even in Highlands County, we had six schools have to quarantine students and staff because someone who was positive with the virus was on the campus.
The threat remains there to everyone living in Highlands County and all we can do is remain cautious. There is no doubt about it that all of these extra measures are a burden, but we need to follow them in order to remain safe.
One of the biggest things about the upcoming months that I want to stress to my readers, especially parents, is that much of a teenager’s life in the near future depends on you. Even if you graduated over 15 years ago or you never played sports in high school, your actions are going to be what decides the lives of students. Schools were reopened on the basis that if the numbers looked positive and safe, students would be allowed to return to school and receive an in-person education. Many students suffered through virtual learning because they could not focus on a screen for several hours, so going back to school was a blessing. In terms of sports, the FHSAA allowed sports to return for the same reason as schools opened. It was deemed safe to resume sports and intercounty competitions, meaning Florida student-athletes can finally compete. As great as these two things sound, the School Board of Highlands County and the Department of Education have the ability to take them away if there is another spike in cases. It just would not be safe for us to be at school or play sports if the risk of infection rises to an unsafe level.
I cannot emphasize how important it is that everyone follow the guidelines so that we can remain with some sense of normality in our lives. Especially parents who witnessed their kids despise learning on a computer or parents of student-athletes, your child is counting on you. Wear a mask, social distance as much as possible, and please encourage others to do so. As difficult as it is to wear a mask for multiple hours or having to social distance, it is a much smaller price to pay than having to go back on lockdown. It is an ugly truth, but our government has the power to do so.
No one wants to see schools close down and no one wants to lose another sports season. At the same time, no one wants to see a student get infected with this terrible virus. So, if wearing this mask and standing away from large groups of people means I can get a traditional education, play sports, and keep people safe, then so be it.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.