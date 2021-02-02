It seems like we keep hearing that this pandemic is going to be over soon. We were told not to worry much when the first cases appeared in the United States and then we were told that the pandemic would be over by Easter. As early as last April, we heard former President Trump talk about how the summer heat would have a positive impact on the pandemic. At the time, we all thought the pandemic would be over in August at the latest.
Unfortunately, we went through wave after wave of increased cases that each left a deeper impact on the nation.
However, there seems to be even more light coming through. At the time of writing, the United States had not seen a daily increase of cases over 200,000 and the daily case count has begun to decline rapidly. The seven-day averages continue to see a downward trend and over 27 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Should this trend continue, we would have these statistics to celebrate on the one year anniversary of the first quarantine.
Personally, I believe these statistics are showing good signs only because Americans have started taking the CDC guidelines seriously. In public places, such as restaurants, I have seen people wearing their mask more and more. Even as I played sports, I saw an increase in the use of masks and social distancing in various counties. It remains a shame that we had to see so many cases and deaths before the general population took the pandemic seriously.
Additionally, we have seen millions of doses being administered to Americans all across the nation. It remains a widespread belief that the vaccine is actually part of some national conspiracy to insert microchips in people. However, this fear has been overcome by millions as they choose a responsible decision. Not only does getting vaccinated prevent the recipient from becoming infected, but it would remove one more potential carrier from the virus’ path. Nightmare scenarios of community spread in nursing homes are becoming less and less likely with each new vaccine dose that is being administered. Frontline workers with the vaccine have less to fear when it comes to potentially bringing the dangerous virus home.
As I usually do when writing about the pandemic, I always include a disclaimer. In this case, our deaths are not seeing the same downward trend. They are actually reaching the highest numbers that we have seen in the entirety of the pandemic. With that being said, do not take the decline in daily cases and the declining seven-day averages as your cue to not wear your mask. The threat still remains lingering around our community, whether we feel extremely sick, have a light cough, or are asymptomatic. Keep wearing your masks as much as possible and stay away from large gatherings.
As a population, we have been through so much in the fight against this virus and it seems like the hard work might finally pay off. However, just as we were able to limit the amount of cases, we are able to continue spreading this virus. It is not what the American people need, it is not what your loved ones need, and we have the full power to prevent it from happening.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.