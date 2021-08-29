No matter where you live, you are likely familiar with the ever present little brown birds common to our cities, farmlands and parking lots, but what do you know about them? You see them fervently building nests in the illuminated letters of big box stores or pecking around under tables at outdoor eateries. If you have bird feeders, you may see them parking their little bird butts on the rim and working their way through a bunch of millet.
Chipping and chirping, zooming off in big flocks and scattering like leaves upon approach, the Passer domesticus, or house sparrow is easily spotted. Named for the genus “passer” (sparrows), the 28 species of these little birds include the Old-World sparrows, the house sparrow and the Eurasian tree sparrow. These two species are some of the most widely distributed birds in the world and were introduced to our continent in the mid-1800s. Always found in communion with development, the domesticus of their name is a nod to their adaptability to our urbanized environments from their native Eurasia and North Africa.
Often referred to in the birding world as “LBJs” or “little brown jobs,” sparrows in general are typically small drab colored birds with thick, heavy bills designed for cracking seeds. Brownish overall, male house sparrows have some color variation from upper to lower parts, with a dark chestnut colored nape or back of the neck. Female house sparrows are an overall non-descript grayish brown. Males gain some pronounced definition in coloration during the breeding season, with darkening of their heavy bill and a darkened, defined black breast and throat.
Weighing barely an ounce, perhaps this is the reason for the biblical reference of five sparrows costing just two copper coins? Psalm 84 mentions how every sparrow finds a nesting place and these birds are happy to build a messy nest of plant materials, string, plastic litter, and similar materials wherever they can find a sheltered location.
Noisy and gregarious, a flock of these nesting will remind you of a busy gathering of humans with everyone talking at once. Birds of feather truly do flock together in this regard with groups of these birds taking over suitable locations for nesting and feeding, sometimes pushing out our native species of birds. They are active and easily observed. Watch for hierarchy fighting, birds “dusting” or flailing around in loose soils to remove parasites from their feathers or bathing in parking lot puddles. Common and abundant as the humans they live in unison with, it is pleasant to note that we are also reminded that as humans we are even more valued by God than these tiny birds pecking out an existence wherever they land.