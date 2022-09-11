Early morning, the pavement wet, reflecting on the freshly cleaned fire engine. It is prepped and ready by the firefighters who wait for a call that may ring any minute. The young firefighters walk out of their base station wide-eyed, ready to face whatever task lay in front of them. They are trained and able. At the City of Sebring Fire Station No. 14 the firefighters know every street name, shortcut, highway and byway of their covered zones. They are well prepared to serve.
Just like the firefighters in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. They also washed and prepped their fire trucks, made breakfast or were returning from the late night calls.
That day was clear and beautiful with hints of fall in the air. Tourists pacing the ever growing busy New York City blocks. The 9-to-5’ers arriving at their buildings. Some earlier than usual, in order to wait in an elevator as it lifts them to the 100th floor. It appeared to be just another day, but it was far from it.
That first announcement is made of an airplane colliding into the World Trade Center. Back at the city fire stations, the bell tolls. Firefighters scramble into their emergency vehicles, not knowing what lay ahead.
Today, Highlands County Fire Rescue and the City of Sebring Fire Department firefighters and EMT crews are among those who fearlessly serve their community and are faced with the legacy of the firefighters on the fateful day, a long lived legacy of bravery, courage, honor, sacrifice and service. At one time or another, they are asked or ask themselves these questions:
On Sept. 11 where were you?
Firefighter/EMT Gregory Carr, “I was in 11th grade in Sebring High School. The way that we found out about it, smartphones weren’t around back then, the news came across TV. They turned on all the TVs.”
Did 9/11 influence you in anyway to become a firefighter?
“It is always something you think of when you’re in this service, the loss, one of the biggest losses the American fire service has had in a single event.”
What would you tell a family member of a fallen firefighter on 9/11?
“You know, a lot of times when walking around town you get people that say, ‘thank you for your service’ and a lot of our response is ‘thank you.’ We look at this job as an opportunity, so to say ‘thank you for your service’ to a family that had to go through something like that would be somewhat cliché. I don’t know if I can put it into words, exactly. A lot of times you want to apologize for their loss. We understand what they went through so that others may live.”
Most firefighters like Michael Bacevic are just starting, on an internship through his school to work as a firefighter full time. Not born yet on 9/11, with only media coverage and some history classes to reflect on that day. Bacevic is the future generation of firefighters.
When asked, “Did 9/11 influence you to become a firefighter?” Without hesitation, “Yes, sir, it is all engraved in us. It shows us how much we actually put out on the line and what we need to train for and prepare for. It has helped us realize that the more training we do, the more lives we can save.”
If you met a family member of a firefighter that passed away from the events on Sept. 11 what would you tell them?
“Thank you. He put it all on the line and he’s paid everything and thank you.”
Senior Engineer Firefighter Tony Perez, only in elementary school when the incident occurred, comes from a long line of New York firefighters.
“I’ve always had this passion in my family to be a fireman.”
What would you tell a family member of a firefighter that lost their life from 9/11?
“With it being so long ago, you just want to let them know that you remember and you’ll never forget what happened that day.”