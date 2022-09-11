Early morning, the pavement wet, reflecting on the freshly cleaned fire engine. It is prepped and ready by the firefighters who wait for a call that may ring any minute. The young firefighters walk out of their base station wide-eyed, ready to face whatever task lay in front of them. They are trained and able. At the City of Sebring Fire Station No. 14 the firefighters know every street name, shortcut, highway and byway of their covered zones. They are well prepared to serve.

Just like the firefighters in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. They also washed and prepped their fire trucks, made breakfast or were returning from the late night calls.

