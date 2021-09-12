SEBRING — A county took time Saturday to remember a terrible day, and the coming together that followed.
In memory of the terrorist attacks, 20 years ago, and to honor those who died, people climbed stairs, waved or raised flags, talked with others, and even braved sun-heated grounds for the dedication of the county’s first 9/11 Memorial, featuring a piece of steel from the Twin Towers.
EnactReenactments started just before 8:46 a.m., the same time on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex. At 9:03 a.m. on that fateful day, hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower and New York firefighters started climbing to reach the fire and the victims.
Saturday, at Sebring International Raceway, 65 people and their supporters reenacted the New York City firefighters’ climb while hearing announcements over the Raceway loudspeaker at 9:37 a.m. to remember when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 hit the west side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; at 10:07 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers overtook their hijackers, and again at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. to remember, respectively, when the South and North Towers collapsed.
Each stair-climber symbolically finished the 110 floors, or 2,220 steps, for one of the 343 fallen firefighters. Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor told people he always climbs for Chief of Department Peter Ganci Jr., and encouraged them to learn more about the firefighters they represent.
Scott Brooks of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation — supported in part by stair-climb events, said approximately 100 firefighters die on duty each year, either from medical conditions or accidents, or as in this past year, from COVID-19 infections, contracted while saving lives.
“Firefighters run in while everyone else is running out,” Brooks said. “It’s what we are. It’s who we are. It’s what we do.”
Honor
High school students in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps had events planned to honor those lost in the attacks, including the 125 who died on 9/11 at the Pentagon and those who have died or were wounded in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since then. Members of the Highlands County Tea Party also waved flags from the side of U.S. 27.
At Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300, members held a vigil by the front flag post and then conducted an Unserviceable Flags Ceremony, with assistance from the Air Force Jr. ROTC Florida 935 Lightning Group from Sebring High School. At the start of the event, out front of the building, Sr. Vice Commander Greg Schneider reminded all that Former President George W. Bush said, “None of us will ever forget that day.”
Remember
At 1 p.m. Saturday, an estimated crowd of 300 or more braved the afternoon sun in front of West Sebring Fire Station 10 on Hammock Road to be among the first to see the county’s 9/11 Memorial, constructed from a piece of structural steel from the collapsed towers.
It was sent to West Sebring Fire after Capt. Rob Singles reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, requesting one of many pieces of the Towers available for any takers. It arrived in 2011, but sat dormant in storage for many years as the department went through a recession and countywide reorganization.
Efforts to build a memorial took off in the last three years with help from volunteers, county employees and local sponsors, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Romanik said, and fundraising of up to $27,000. A committee worked together on the design of the memorial for the feature artifact, which alone weighs more than 1,000 pounds, he said.
Romanik remembered that former President Bush said that one of the worst days in American history saw some of the bravest acts in American history.
“Sept. 11 is a day that will forever be in our hearts and our minds and our prayers,” Romanik said. “It was a sad day, but it was also a day to remember how Americans came together to help their neighbors in need.”
Many people know where they were and what they were doing that morning, Romanik said, and he encouraged people to share those stories with each other.
West Sebring Fire still has memorial bricks for sale at www.bricksrus.com/order/westsebring/. Many bricks have already been purchased and placed, including that for New York City Fire Patrol Officer Keith M. Roma, often called the 344th firefighter or the “forgotten firefighter,” because he was originally left out of official counts.
Bashoor said the “one empty space” in front of Station 10 is now hallowed ground. As one of the people who, with his wife, purchased a brick to honor Chief Ganci, pledged that all of the fallen New York firefighters will eventually have bricks there.
Ground Zero
One of the few other places with all names honored is Ground Zero and the subterranean 9/11 Memorial Museum. West Sebring Fire Chaplain, Father Scott Walker, said people there each years still get overcome with emotion upon hearing the names called out and thinking of the evil that happened.
“I want to give you the words of Paul from his letter to the Romans,” Walker said: “‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.’”
Highlands County resident and military veteran Carol West visited the museum there, and said, unlike most memorials, which have names, the museum has walls of faces, “as far as the eye can see.” Each 8-by-10 photo has a biography.
“They didn’t want you to forget who this person was. I saw children, pictures of children on the wall,” said West, recalling chilling reports of children trapped in a World Trade Center daycare on 9/11.
Probably the most touching and haunting thing, she said, was a voicemail, donated by a widow and played on a loop: A man stuck in a stairwell called his wife, West said, to say how he loved her.
That, the photos and the biographies, West said, bring the tragedy that much closer to home.