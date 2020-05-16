So here in Highlands County we’ve slowly begun to open some things back up. Restaurants have offered limited seating (25% capacity) and for the first time in about six weeks I wore a skirt and attended worship services at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ.
Of course, not everyone is happy at these moves. Some say we’re moving too fast — others argue it’s not fast enough. Trying to balance our response to COVID-19 is not easy, and I don’t envy the decision makers.
Me? I’ve seen the precautions being taken as things open. It’s not just willy-nilly, let’s have a free-for-all. I am willing to admit I’m glad some things have opened — I’ve missed them.
I missed being in an auditorium with brothers and sisters singing praises to God. Don and I wore masks until we found an open pew (some were marked off so we could maintain social distancing). About 40 of us scattered in the large room, worshipping together. It was wonderful to hear other voices besides Don’s and mine.
I also missed eating out. Here there are also precautions being taken — the servers wear mask and gloves for the most part and the ones who dealt with me were exceptional. It was a treat to actually go to a restaurant for a change.
It hasn’t been as smooth in other places. A woman who got angry at a three-hour wait at a Red Lobster in East York, Pennsylvania allegedly slapped a female employee while screaming she wanted a refund and cussing out other employees. An ice cream shop in Massachusetts temporarily closed its doors one day after opening because people wouldn’t obey social distancing rules and gave employees a hard time. The shop reopened and people behaved better.
These incidents make me wonder if being cooped up for six or seven weeks has caused some people to forget common courtesy. We’re all learning through this — and there are going to be bumps in the road. Can’t we manage some patience and kindness while we work it out?
Speaking of patience and kindness, let’s talk about masks for a moment. I get you don’t like them. I don’t like them. My glasses often fog up when I’m wearing one, it’s not comfortable and I have trouble being understood or understanding others while wearing one.
Yet I will wear one in certain circumstances. Why? Because it’s being kind to other people. The mask protects them from me in case I’m sick and don’t know it. I’m fairly sure I don’t have COVID-19, but I love other people enough not to bet their life on it.
Most of us will continue to take baby steps in trying to reopen things in the country. That means being patient, as your thing may not open right away. So far, my hairdresser hasn’t started up and my roots tell the sorry tale. But I will wait. What else can I do? (Please don’t tell me I can fix my roots myself. My hairdresser has the magic to get my hair the exact right color, and I don’t know the spell).
In this time of transition, no matter what stage you’re at, let’s remember it’s going to be baby steps and work up some patience and kindness while we figure things out. We will find our way in time. And if we found it with patience and kindness, it will look a lot better.