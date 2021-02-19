Election disputes will remain alive until the next election by the voters. Irregularities injected into process and non constitutional execution demean the entire electoral system. Fundamental exercise of one person executing one vote is core to a republic democracy. Ignorance in denying voting irregularities is to paraphrase an old adage, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
Execution of voting rights demands adherence of identification coupled to the privilege of voting. Yes, true reasons exist for exceptions but those do not justify indemnification for any excuse, no matter how flimsy. Voting rights imply the reciprocity of legitimate, accurate counts.
Presidential election decisions based on perceptions of moral certitude are ignorant of past facts. History over the last 100 years is replete with presidents and other elected leaders whose moral compass only pass if viewed through the lens of “eye of the beholder.”
The Constitution was written exclusively for the benefit of individuals and not country. Forget that principle and you have acceded your self to tyranny of the worst kind.
Larry Rudolph
Lake Placid