SEBRING — If you haven’t already, now would be a good time to test your speed.
That way, Highlands County officials can make sure broadband internet lines and relays get installed where they are needed most.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business and Economic Development for Highlands County, said she needs to find out which areas are underserved, as required by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to spend money on broadband lines.
The test link is highlandsbusiness.com/speedtest, and DiGiacomo said it works best if run on home internet or through your cellular phone carrier, versus as a guest at a business, store or public building.
As of this same time last week, DiGiacomo said, only 11% of those surveyed had service of 125 or more megabits per second (Mbps), which is the goal. While 50-100 Mbps is considered necessary for good uploading, downloading and streaming, she said the majority of results for the county, so far, have been at 25 Mbps and below.
That is the bare minimum of adequate service, DiGiacomo said, and the county would like to have everyone at or above 100 Mbps, at least.
Companies that employ people working from home need that guarantee of good bandwidth, and unfortunately, DiGiacomo said, Highlands County lost a bid from such a company, one that would have employed 300-500 people, in the midst of the pandemic when such jobs would have helped.
In addition to that, she said, many people trying to move inland from the coasts to save on housing and on stress from crime and traffic, still want strong internet access. Providing that helps ensure they will pick Highlands County, she said.
Not the least, of course, good internet access ensures good interaction for remote learning, which also has become very important since the pandemic, she said.