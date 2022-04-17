If you work outside of the home, are you in an industry that deals with emotions on a regular basis? For example, nurses, God bless them, handle the highs and lows of raw emotion every single day with strength and poise. Teachers must navigate the developing emotions of children going through growth phases that certainly affect every imaginable emotion. Hairdressers regularly hear confessions, so much that they surely must associate themselves with priests (just kidding).
I wonder: Does the postal delivery person see that there are tear stains on a certain envelope? Does he/she notice an eviction issuance and think about the recipient’s response? When delivering a utility bill to someone known to have hard times in paying their food bills, not to mention utility or other bills, how are they affected? Are school bus drivers keenly aware of the child on their route who routinely is dirty, dressed poorly, or sits alone, not speaking for fear of bullying? Does the physician sigh knowing that they must deliver devastating results to a patient about to enter their doors? Does the 911 operator reach a point of mental exhaustion daily with the multitude of emergencies handled? Absolutely, the answer is “yes”!
Do we sometimes fail? Absolutely yes, but every day we try again.
I am a florist, have been one for over 48 years. I think that I deal well with the emotions I encounter regularly when helping my clients. Today on the phone I spoke with a kind lady, devastated because she was sending flowers to the funeral of a local 36-year-old woman, taken far too soon. You can’t really comfort with a hug by phone, so I try to always be empathetic, sympathetic, patient and kind. I remember my feelings, how very raw they were for years really when my parents passed, and how much the many kindnesses I received meant to me.
But when compared to those mentioned above, I really have no clue about the in-your-face, bring-you-to-your-knees, knock-the-wind-out-of-you emotions, other than my personal experience. I am blessed to have many happy occasions to help clients send flowers for, which really balances out the sad ones.
Not every person out in the work force can say that.
So, I encourage you to hug a police officer, a teacher, a nurse. Drop a card in the mail to your postal worker, your bank teller, the barista who makes your special coffee. We all face challenges of our own and yet we help people in one way or another, every single day. We all need to love and be loved. After all, Jesus commanded “love your neighbor as yourself.”
I’m a work in progress just in case you wondered.
Ladonna Rodriguez is a Sebring resident and business owner.